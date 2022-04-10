Gosh, it’s almost as if a government completely locking their people down over a virus is a horrible, terrible, tragic solution. And to think, people like Eric Feigl-Ding wanted our federal government to do more … like what China has done.

Remember how many people were praising how China handled the virus?

Yeah, this is some scary sh*t, folks:

Running out of food.

But hey, they’re not catching COVID, right Eric?

Think he’ll figure out why so many Americans pushed back?

Eh, we don’t think he will either.

Scariest words you will ever hear, ‘We are from the federal government and we’re here to help.’

Yup.

No way.

Communists are censoring people?

We’re shocked.

LOCKDOWNS WERE ALWAYS BAD, ERIC.

You awake yet?

Gotta keep that sweet COVID grift going.

Almost as if giving the government a ton of power over the people is a bad idea.

Ya’ think?

Yes.

Communism is awful.

Oh, and FYI, there are definitely morons on this thread claiming what China is doing is a good idea and that America will pay the price for not doing more BUUUUUT this editor simply can’t bring herself to include those tweets.

Too much stupid for a Sunday, even for us.

***

