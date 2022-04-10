Gosh, it’s almost as if a government completely locking their people down over a virus is a horrible, terrible, tragic solution. And to think, people like Eric Feigl-Ding wanted our federal government to do more … like what China has done.

Remember how many people were praising how China handled the virus?

Yeah, this is some scary sh*t, folks:

BREAKING—China’s grip on BA2. At least 23 cities in China on full or partial lockdown—cities with over 193 million residents. Food shortages throughout even Shanghai. Doctors and nurses also exhausted—this doctor collapsed, and was carried off by patients at an isolation center. pic.twitter.com/raJlRNEezC — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 9, 2022

2) A lot of people in Shanghai running out of food. And this is a city of 26 million. Even a fraction is in the millions. https://t.co/3ZAhA5pEue — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 9, 2022

Running out of food.

But hey, they’re not catching COVID, right Eric?

3) “I’m used to the feeling of being hungry now,” Mr. Guan said in an interview. “I never expected that in the 21st century, in a big city like Shanghai, I would experience what my grandparents’ generation lived through, of not being able to fill my stomach.” — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 9, 2022

4) My cousins say they are starting to run low on food too. They still have some food, but not comfortable amounts. Many people are now cutting down on meals. And there are opportunistic food resellers trying to price gouge too. I worry what will happen in one more week. — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 9, 2022

Think he’ll figure out why so many Americans pushed back?

Eh, we don’t think he will either.

5) Shanghai resident: "I'm breaking through the blockade now, you quickly arrest me, do you have any food to eat in prison?" Police: "We arrested you and sent you back to the community. We don't even know where we can buy food outside." https://t.co/Nm2wLwPf5a — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 9, 2022

6) the caller also complains he has zero food left except tap water in his home. The cop is clueless too. The conversation is mostly in Shanghainese and subtitles actually don’t dialect-translate everything they say. Some parts got censored, naturally. pic.twitter.com/Kw6lwZiDaU — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 9, 2022

Scariest words you will ever hear, ‘We are from the federal government and we’re here to help.’

Yup.

7) for example, at 5:05 mark, subtitles suddenly stop and replaced with censorship warnings. But the Shanghainese audio isn’t censored—➡️the caller vents about he now understands why armed revolutions & government overthrow happens when citizen starving. 🇨🇳 censored that haha. pic.twitter.com/f88DaTnzca — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 9, 2022

No way.

Communists are censoring people?

We’re shocked.

8) THIS IS BAD—China is extending its Shanghai lockdown indefinitely for now—undetermined end date. Also 🇨🇳 is rushing 38,000 medical workers from across the country to Shanghai. That’s scary as hell. @BenjaminMateus7 https://t.co/IcArZAk89G — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 9, 2022

LOCKDOWNS WERE ALWAYS BAD, ERIC.

You awake yet?

Gotta keep that sweet COVID grift going.

9) So not everyone is starving in Shanghai, while some are out of food. But richer neighborhoods have plenty. Food delivery used to cost 30 RMB, but delivery fee now 200-300 RMB! So you can get food—if you are resourceful enough to find delivery and can afford it even if you do. — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 9, 2022

10) My cousins (isolated in different parts of Shanghai) are now arguing (family debating) how many people are truly food insecure. One cousin estimates 10%, while the other says too low, and another too high. But they agree one lives in a wealthier neighborhood than the other.🤷🏻‍♂️ — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 9, 2022

11) China is meanwhile using this opportunity to go Robocop / Borg / meta verse on surveillance. https://t.co/XFwooNdA3V — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 10, 2022

Almost as if giving the government a ton of power over the people is a bad idea.

Ya’ think?

12) Next chapter in the Shanghai Hunger Games…. https://t.co/EnBtv5Fwx3 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 10, 2022

13) Let’s also remember that once upon a time, the Chinese government allowed 15 mil to 55 million people starve to death during the GREAT CHINESE FAMINE of the Great Leap Forward Era. My parents & grandparents all lived though it. It was very dark times. https://t.co/CK7litnX8l — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 10, 2022

Yes.

Communism is awful.

Oh, and FYI, there are definitely morons on this thread claiming what China is doing is a good idea and that America will pay the price for not doing more BUUUUUT this editor simply can’t bring herself to include those tweets.

Too much stupid for a Sunday, even for us.

***

