As Biden continues to lose support across the country and takes Democrats with him, you’d think Democrats in a state like Virginia where they were just EMBARRASSED nationally not quite five months ago would be doing whatever they can to make the lives of the people they represent better.

Instead, they’re blocking a much-needed reprieve from the state gas tax and pushing $50 checks …

When $50 won’t even cover the cost of one tank of gas.

And somehow, someway, they think this is a good idea.

"The Democratic plan is a 'clean, clear and concise' way to help" "Clear and concise"…read "You can fill half of your tank once and thank us for it." Virginians need real relief which I why I support a suspension of the gas tax for three months. https://t.co/WkSlwwdNqF — Mark Obenshain (@MarkObenshain) April 11, 2022

Democrats never met a tax cut they didn’t try and block.

So Virginia Senate Dems answer to Youngkin's gas tax holiday is . . . to send everyone a check for $50. That won't fill up most gas tanks these days. The 2023 ads are writing themselves. https://t.co/xa0yRc07of — Ian Prior (@iandprior) April 11, 2022

Gift cards for gas: when you don't care enough to really help, but have read the polling. https://t.co/EUrVia9yRu — Garren Shipley (@GarrenShipley) April 11, 2022

Hey, if this is the route Democrats really want to go, Virginians (and quite frankly Americans across the country) won’t forget.

And November isn’t far away.

