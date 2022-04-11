There were many pictures of Kamala Harris unmasked and INDOORS when Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed. Apparently, it was an emotional and historic day and COVID isn’t contagious on emotional and historic days.

Or something.

So if we claim flying on a plane is emotional and historic for us can we go without one?

Asking for a friend.

Watch.

Kamala was emotional and historic. Yeah, that’s it.

Plus she’s super distinguished and stuff.

Isn’t that what they claimed about Obama’s birthday party/super-spreader event? It was ok for them to party because they were distinguished? Unlike us unwashed plebs who were tired of being masked every day just to go to work and school.

It’s a super-smart virus.

Ours too.

There it is.

If we don’t laugh we’ll never stop throwing up.

Yeah, us too.

Sorry, but we won’t be wearing masks ever again because we’re just that emotional and historic.

And thems’ the rules now.

***

