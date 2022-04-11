There were many pictures of Kamala Harris unmasked and INDOORS when Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed. Apparently, it was an emotional and historic day and COVID isn’t contagious on emotional and historic days.

Or something.

So if we claim flying on a plane is emotional and historic for us can we go without one?

Asking for a friend.

Watch.

Jen Psaki says that Kamala Harris wasn't wearing a mask indoors because "it was an emotional day, it was a historic day." pic.twitter.com/t0ndBM8uSI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 11, 2022

Kamala was emotional and historic. Yeah, that’s it.

Plus she’s super distinguished and stuff.

Isn’t that what they claimed about Obama’s birthday party/super-spreader event? It was ok for them to party because they were distinguished? Unlike us unwashed plebs who were tired of being masked every day just to go to work and school.

So if it's a historic day, Covid cowers? — Siz I. Lively 🌎 (@Sizlively) April 11, 2022

It’s a super-smart virus.

Rules for thee but not for me — sweet chin music (@MrAnthony81) April 11, 2022

The CDC guidelines clearly state that you can't catch COVID if you're having an emotional or historic day. Follow the science people! — SrirachaPool (@SrirachaPool) April 11, 2022

My next flight will be emotional and historic. https://t.co/PCmNmf1UhU — Citizen of the Free States 🇺🇸 (@jimiare) April 11, 2022

Ours too.

Don't forget it was a sophisticated and vaccinated crowd. https://t.co/Giqp7ti8PS — Roger Kerr (@rk510) April 11, 2022

There it is.

Great news, everyone. Per @PressSec if you've had an emotional day no need to wear a mask. Because Science. https://t.co/WEU5k8M2JM — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 11, 2022

Rules for thee, but not for me…. https://t.co/SfCz3ILM2w — Charmed Void (@charmed_void) April 11, 2022

If we don’t laugh we’ll never stop throwing up.

i am constantly having emotional and historic days. especially when i ride in ubers or on airplanes. good to know i don't need to wear a mask anymore! https://t.co/P7tOgXul9j — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) April 11, 2022

Yeah, us too.

Sorry, but we won’t be wearing masks ever again because we’re just that emotional and historic.

And thems’ the rules now.

***

Related:

Gosh, we’re SHOCKED! CA, NY handled lockdowns the worst according to new study … just GUESS who was among the best

‘A little gratitude is in ORDER’: Dr. Jordan Peterson drops SJWs in EPIC thread on why it’s not only ok to be a man, but NECESSARY

MAFF IS HARD! Virginia Democrats prove once again WHY they lost so spectacularly in November of 21 (and will continue to lose)

Recommended Twitchy Video