Almost as if lockdowns were a horrible effing idea.

Oh wait, they were.

And at the heart of the worst of the worst are the most progressive, Democratic governors.

Oh, and the best? Any guesses?

California, New York handled COVID-19 lockdowns the worst, Florida among the best, a new study showshttps://t.co/A4KhhigGBW — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 11, 2022

From Fox News:

A new study has graded states by how well they handled the coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent restrictions and lockdowns, showing a stark contrast between liberal and conservative states. The Committee To Unleash Prosperity study compared state performance on metrics including the economy, education, and mortality from the virus, and examined how states and their respective governments handled the pandemic response. “Shutting down their economies and schools was by far the biggest mistake governors and state officials made during COVID, particularly in blue states,” Steve Moore, co-founder of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, told Fox News Digital. “We hope the results of this study will persuade governors not to close schools and businesses the next time we have a new virus variant.”

And the worst?

New York, California, New Jersey, and Illinois were among the worst in dealing with the coronavirus, performing “poorly on every measure,” the report said.

Shocker.

States like Utah, Nebraska, Vermont, Montana, South Dakota, and Florida — all governed by Republicans — received the highest scores in the study, first through sixth, respectively. In fact, 13 of the top 15 states in the study are governed by Republicans. (Montana had a Democratic governor until the 2020 election.)

All governed by Republicans.

Cuomo should give DeSantis his $5MM for the book on how to handle Covid. — Rob Womack (@Rojowo) April 11, 2022

Seriously.

And of course, there are plenty of lefties on the thread screeching about how it’s fake news but ya’ know, the numbers don’t lie.

Sorry, not sorry.

