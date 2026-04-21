Man Who Assaulted TPUSA Reporter 'Second-Guessing' Living in the United States

As our own Sam J. reported earlier, Turning Point USA's Savanah Hernandez has been receiving DMs from creep Brian Shapiro threatening her with lawsuits and telling her that she's been faking her injuries all week because he doesn't like her politics. As we reported on April 11, Hernandez was shooting video of a National F**k ICE Day of Action protest outside of an ICE detention facility in Minneapolis when she was assaulted on video by "Minnesota Angry Man" Chris Ostroushko. As we reported, Ostroushko was a guest on Jen Psaki's MS NOW show, where he talked about giving hugs.

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Hernandez has an update on Ostroushko, who's "second-guessing" living in the United States after losing his job.

UPDATE: Chris Ostroushko says that the backlash his family has been receiving for their actions last weekend has been “overwhelming” and “nonstop”



He’s now “second guessing” living in the United States, because he’s unhappy with how negatively the public has reacted to him… pic.twitter.com/NaPH5UvkiG — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) April 21, 2026

The post continues:

… assaulting a woman on camera. He is in complete disbelief, stating that, "I've never had anything like this happen in my life". Chris and Deyanna have been going on a press tour continuing to assert that they are the real victims, despite millions watching the footage of them instigating everything. There is also a GoFundMe for them, where they are currently trying to raise $8k, stating that they’ve lost their jobs and, “are facing one of the most overwhelming and life-altering moments they have ever experienced”. The family has still taken zero accountability for any of the violence they committed and are in complete shock that they are facing consequences for their actions. Last week Chris also did an interview where he lied, stating that his family is “absolutely not violent" and that all he did was "stay back and watch" everything, despite being on camera shoving me multiple times.

"Absolutely nonviolent"? The assault was captured on video from a couple of angles. In the minutes before he assaulted Hernandez, Ostroushko was caught on video telling his daughter, "Minnesota Angry Daughter," to "blow the whistle right in her f**king ear," which she proceeded to do.

If you don’t like people being publicly mean to you…



…one might consider not publicly assaulting a woman and then showing zero remorse for doing so



I still don’t know why charges are not brought against him for assaulting you.



Boggles my mind. I’m so sorry Savannah. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) April 21, 2026

Yeah it’s actually disturbing that it’s been an entire week, all of this was caught on camera and the family is doing a media tour now defaming me. Our country is so broken. — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) April 21, 2026

This is what they do. They play victim. Constantly. They tell the lie to themselves so often that they start believing it. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 21, 2026

Playing the victim is insane 😭 — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) April 21, 2026

DARVO



Google DARVO. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) April 21, 2026

We've got you. It stands for Deny, Attack, and Reverse Victim and Offender.

"He’s now 'second guessing' living in the United States"



He's welcome to leave any time. There are other countries where he's free to treat women like dirt since he apparently gets off on that. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) April 21, 2026

They are psychotic. — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) April 21, 2026

Good. If they’re not going to be held accountable by the authorities then this will have to do.



They’re tough when they’re in their mobs but not so much when they’re dealing with the repercussions. — antitard (@antitardUSA) April 21, 2026

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“He is in complete disbelief, stating that, "I've never had anything like this happen in my life".”



He means he’s never been held accountable. 🤨 — Sonsie Baby (@SonsieGal) April 21, 2026

They’re getting exactly what they deserve. Karma does that when you do something utterly stupid like they did. No sympathy — MICHAEL Murdock 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@docmurdock) April 21, 2026

The guy is garbage, his family is garbage, and Psaki is garbage for giving this violent thug a platform.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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