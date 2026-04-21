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Man Who Assaulted TPUSA Reporter 'Second-Guessing' Living in the United States

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on April 21, 2026
Twitter

As our own Sam J. reported earlier, Turning Point USA's Savanah Hernandez has been receiving DMs from creep Brian Shapiro threatening her with lawsuits and telling her that she's been faking her injuries all week because he doesn't like her politics. As we reported on April 11, Hernandez was shooting video of a National F**k ICE Day of Action protest outside of an ICE detention facility in Minneapolis when she was assaulted on video by "Minnesota Angry Man" Chris Ostroushko. As we reported, Ostroushko was a guest on Jen Psaki's MS NOW show, where he talked about giving hugs.

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Hernandez has an update on Ostroushko, who's "second-guessing" living in the United States after losing his job.

The post continues:

… assaulting a woman on camera. 

He is in complete disbelief, stating that, "I've never had anything like this happen in my life". 

Chris and Deyanna have been going on a press tour continuing to assert that they are the real victims, despite millions watching the footage of them instigating everything.

There is also a GoFundMe for them, where they are currently trying to raise $8k, stating that they’ve lost their jobs and, “are facing one of the most overwhelming and life-altering moments they have ever experienced”.

The family has still taken zero accountability for any of the violence they committed and are in complete shock that they are facing consequences for their actions.

Last week Chris also did an interview where he lied, stating that his family is “absolutely not violent" and that all he did was "stay back and watch" everything, despite being on camera shoving me multiple times.

"Absolutely nonviolent"? The assault was captured on video from a couple of angles. In the minutes before he assaulted Hernandez,  Ostroushko was caught on video telling his daughter, "Minnesota Angry Daughter," to "blow the whistle right in her f**king ear," which she proceeded to do.

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We've got you. It stands for Deny, Attack, and Reverse Victim and Offender.

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The guy is garbage, his family is garbage, and Psaki is garbage for giving this violent thug a platform.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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