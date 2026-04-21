Three-Armed Iranian SEALS Swimming With Rifles Makes Us Question That Iran Is Winning the AI War

Our own Gordon K. reported earlier this month that Iran seemed to be winning the AI war with the United States, like this banger of LEGO Iranians chasing down the airman we rescued. It was posted by the Iranian embassy in Thailand:

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The Economist last week also determined that the "joyless theocracy," not known for its sense of humor, was out-trolling the Trump administration in the propaganda wars:

The Iranian regime is not known for its sense of humour. Yet many of its propaganda videos show fluency in their enemy’s culture. We explain how a joyless theocracy is out-trolling the Trump administration https://t.co/LNHEpi6src — The Economist (@TheEconomist) April 18, 2026

"In the AI propaganda war, Iran is winning," declared the headline. And there's LEGO President Trump bandaged and on fire for some reason.

People are saying this video is proof that the Iranians had better step up their game with AI-generated videos, although this editor wonders if it wasn't someone making fun of Iran. It's curious how these men swimming with rifles have identical twins, or in one case, three arms.

Iran's Islamic regime posted this video to strike fear into America. pic.twitter.com/jEdbwMyzkP — GAZAWOOD - the PALLYWOOD saga (@GAZAWOOD1) April 21, 2026

Again, this editor is skeptical that this came from Iran. Are they telling us that this is all that's left of their Navy?

Someone needs to take AI away from the regime.



This is embarrassing. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7R387kVjmF — The Iran Watcher 🇮🇷 (@TheIranWatcher) April 21, 2026

In response to the AI generated 3 armed Iranian seal team, President Trump to deploy sharks with frickin laser beams attached to their heads 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/favyACmYcY pic.twitter.com/UpVbBa1qhi — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) April 21, 2026

Trump doesn't understand the IRCG has 3-armed men ready to take the battle to the Great Satan. — A Deer In A Kevlar Vest ☦️ (@rockisland250) April 21, 2026

Acccording to Grok this really did come from Iran.



The guys from South Park couldn't have done any better. — Mark Poling (@markpoling) April 21, 2026

Really?

Man, we got to get us some floating guns 😂 — KES 🇺🇲 (@KES_Alaska) April 21, 2026

Meanwhile, here comes Starmer and Macron with their elite EU Boaty McBoatface team. pic.twitter.com/PPoFYnr8jy — NoBrakes (@twolanerodeo) April 21, 2026

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Yes, I agree, those are American guns; everything else regarding their Navy is correct, though. — Chris (@DuganChris_AI) April 21, 2026

Noooooo



This is the only “quality” thing this regime does.



This will be the only thing that I missed about them when they’re gone is the shlok AI — Rivkahle (@russianjewess) April 21, 2026

Its all fun and games until the Arabs of Iran start attacking Europe with 3 armed amphibious soldiers. — The Deacon (@Kain_Deacon) April 21, 2026

People with keen eyes also noticed that they're armed with American rifles.

This is so bad that I can’t believe Iran would put it out there.

Can they be that dumb? — John 🇺🇸 ✡️ (@noahsflood_) April 21, 2026

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.