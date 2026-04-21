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Three-Armed Iranian SEALS Swimming With Rifles Makes Us Question That Iran Is Winning the AI War

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on April 21, 2026
AngieArtist

Our own Gordon K. reported earlier this month that Iran seemed to be winning the AI war with the United States, like this banger of LEGO Iranians chasing down the airman we rescued. It was posted by the Iranian embassy in Thailand:

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The Economist last week also determined that the "joyless theocracy," not known for its sense of humor, was out-trolling the Trump administration in the propaganda wars:

"In the AI propaganda war, Iran is winning," declared the headline. And there's LEGO President Trump bandaged and on fire for some reason.

People are saying this video is proof that the Iranians had better step up their game with AI-generated videos, although this editor wonders if it wasn't someone making fun of Iran. It's curious how these men swimming with rifles have identical twins, or in one case, three arms.

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Again, this editor is skeptical that this came from Iran. Are they telling us that this is all that's left of their Navy?

Really?

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People with keen eyes also noticed that they're armed with American rifles.

***

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IRAN

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