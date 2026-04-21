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Left Mad, Ratios Insane, Business Booming: Jimmy’s Famous Seafood Plays Hardball on X

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on April 21, 2026
AP Photos/Robert F. Bukaty, File

Jimmy's Famous Seafood may have great food, but they also run an epic X account.

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They are steadily making the Left mad on a pretty regular basis. This last burn was so very sick. 

Jimmy's had a quick retort. 

Leftists are fine with businesses supporting their politics. They just hate it when a business supports conservative politics.

The account has almost half a million followers. Dan's mad.

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The proof is in the pudding.

Yet not voting.

They're just being petty.

Everyone visit and take a selfie to upload to X.

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Apparently, they do ship! 

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