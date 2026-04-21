Left Mad, Ratios Insane, Business Booming: Jimmy’s Famous Seafood Plays Hardball on X

Jimmy's Famous Seafood may have great food, but they also run an epic X account.

Jimmy's Famous Seafood drew both praise and sharp criticism on Monday, after posting "You need valid ID to enter our bar. This isn't a voting booth." This continues a trend of Jimmy's continuing to be outspoken and often, more explicitly political from their brand account.… pic.twitter.com/KjXGIT2Ryk — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) April 21, 2026

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They are steadily making the Left mad on a pretty regular basis. This last burn was so very sick.

Slow news day? — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) April 21, 2026

Jimmy's had a quick retort.

Get ‘em Jimmys! — Florida Mermaid 🧜‍♀️ (@2FloridaMermaid) April 21, 2026

Your politics are not tiring people out. We love it! I hope your business thrives and becomes the most successful seafood restaurant in Baltimore. Oh, and you will. I’ve watched the meteoric rise of your account, ever amusing and bold patriotism. Great job with your… https://t.co/gQfzdbP0UN — Swervy Smart (@SwervySmart) April 21, 2026

Leftists are fine with businesses supporting their politics. They just hate it when a business supports conservative politics.

Your politics are tiring people out. I hope you see it in reduced net income. Oh, and you will. I've watched the fall of this account, used to be amusing, now abusive. Good luck with that marketing plan. Now block me like you do any others criticism. Douche acct now. — Dan Armstrong 🏛🗽⚖ (@Trialawdan) April 21, 2026

The account has almost half a million followers. Dan's mad.

@baltimoresun read the room - you are brutally outratio'ed on this one pic.twitter.com/wPWBLhAAyR — David Zee (@DaveZee410) April 21, 2026

The proof is in the pudding.

ID for:

Alcohol

High School

College

Entry into most high rise buildings.

Bars.

Night clubs

Hospital

Airport

Most other travel based businesses. — Blame Karl (@77BB4V) April 21, 2026

Yet not voting.

My dream is to visit a Jimmy's food truck in Washington dc over the 4th of July 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🦀🦀🦀😀 #lifegoals pic.twitter.com/mu3sjloLGA — ZsaZsa🇺🇲 (@ZsaTheFrenchie) April 21, 2026

I find it funny that the Baltimore Sun is calling you political. Behind the Washington Post in the New York Times the sun is one of the most overtly political rags in the country. It’s comical. — Scott (@tennirish) April 21, 2026

They're just being petty.

Yes, we are divided by those who suck and those who do not suck. I am with Jimmy's!!! — crossmanship (@crossmanship) April 21, 2026

If your food is as good as the ratios you produce, I gotta stop by! — MarkTwang (@MarkTwang10) April 21, 2026

And you didn’t even have to pay for ad space. Looking forward to visiting next time I’m in town. — DustLife (@DustLife1973) April 21, 2026

Everyone visit and take a selfie to upload to X.

Man, I was waiting for another Go F____ Yourself! HAHA.

Funny how when you picked the right side of history to be on your business boomed even more than before. Keep it up! We got you! — Whisky Tango Foxtrot (@DSpini78331) April 21, 2026

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Jimmy's: Here's to even more success!! If I ever visit Baltimore, I'll be sure to stop by. Oh, and I have a Real ID just in case I want an adult beverage.... — NoMas (@NoMas1984) April 21, 2026

Was just there to celebrate my son’s college graduation in January – will be back soon! Excellent food and service! 🙌🏻 — Tech Patriot (Leo) 🇺🇸 (@techpatriot74) April 21, 2026

Apparently, they do ship!

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