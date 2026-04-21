Congolese Refugees Protest Outside the White House Accusing US of Not Doing Enough to Help the Congo

We weren't sure if these Congolese refugees were marching in Washington, D.C., on Monday to protest the U.S. not doing more for the Democratic Republic of the Congo or for Congolese refugees. The Daily Caller's Benjamin Roberts says it was the former:

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The marchers are Congolese Tutsis protesting against the governments of Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.



They accuse both states of anti-Tutsi violence and say the U.S. isn’t doing enough to help. @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/gwf9z2n3gW — Benjamin Roberts (@BenjaminRoberts) April 20, 2026

🚨 Congolese “refugees” BLOCKED THE ROADS in Washington, DC today, raging that America “isn’t doing enough” for them



THIS IS WHY WE CAN’T KEEP UP THIS THIRD WORLD “REFUGEE” PROGRAM



No matter how much you give them, they ALWAYS demand more!



DEPORT pic.twitter.com/EhnedxwQhA — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 21, 2026

This, you see, is our strength. Truly, where would we be without the rich addition to America that is third-world refugees waiving foreign flags while demanding America does even more for them. — Sunny (@sunnyright) April 21, 2026

Stephen Miller went off:

Obama and Biden flew around 120,00 refugees by airplane from the Congo and resettled them across the United States as part of the US Refugee Admissions Program created by President Jimmy Carter.



In 1980, Jimmy Carter signed a law to provide refugees an expedited path to US… https://t.co/0fv5Ce9YKS — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 21, 2026

The post continues:

… citizenship and the following benefits: —Voting. Refugees, once naturalized, have the same vote as all US citizens —Sitting on juries. Refugees, once naturalized, can judge Americans guilty or not guilty. —Serving as judges. Refugees, once naturalized, can become the final authority where you live on the meaning and application of the United States Constitution —Serving as police officers. Mayors can recruit those admitted as refugees to serve as police officers with the power to arrest Americans. —Free medical care —Free housing —Free food —Free education —Preferences in hiring and university admissions —Chain migration for their extended families

This looks like a small militia that we can train and send them overseas back to the Congo to fight for their country — Sadim (@_sadimmm) April 21, 2026

Send them all to the Congo to "help" the Congo, then.



But not a dime of US money. — Francis Marcus (@FrancisMarcus97) April 21, 2026

They're going to try and convince us to go "free" their homeland while chilling in America — pakistani's head blown off by a marine groyper (@grj7f) April 21, 2026

"Helping" African countries is a black hole. They never really recover nor stabilize long enough to become a good partner. Africa has become a hole the world throws billions into and sees next to no return — Ushotan (@LAsixx9) April 21, 2026

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Dear Congolese migrants. It's not the job of the US to fix the Congo. If you want to fix it, go home and work for a functioning and more affluent Congo. — Hugh Mannity +JMJ+ (@HughTauerner) April 21, 2026

I agree, we aren't doing enough for them. We should be deporting more of them. — Walter Curt (@wcdispatch) April 21, 2026

They missed work for this. — Tomatofan (@Tomatofan) April 21, 2026

Thank you @nicksortor investigate and you’ll find out that they’re sending money and recruits to US-sanctioned militias in eastern DR Congo to cause insecurity and are seeking the lifting of sanctions for the recently sanctioned Rwanda Defense Forces. — Patrick Bagabo (@patrick_bagabo) April 21, 2026

Yeah, there's apparently more to the story:

This was a Rwandan Embassy organized paid protest. Kagame’s government is upset because Washington Accord and the White House insisted that Rwandan Troops pull out from DRC, and recently sanctions were imposed by US fon non compliance! — Jean Paul Turayishimye (@jpturayishimye) April 21, 2026

Don’t even worry about dear @nicksortor. These aren’t Congolese people. They’re Rwandan actors paid to put on a street performance by Rwandan President Paul Kagame. Kagame is under U.S. sanctions, and he’s trying to block the strategic U.S.–DRC agreement that guarantees you (USA)… — Litsani Choukran (@LitsaniChoukran) April 21, 2026

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The post continues:

… access to critical minerals that the Chinese used to have. Kagame hired these professional paid protesters to pose as Congolese. Honestly, it would be great if you deported them to Kinshasa, since they’re claiming to be Congolese. We’re completely on the same page with you. People like this shouldn’t be allowed to invade your country through criminal immigration. On top of that, the DRC has signed an agreement with Washington to take in migrants who refuse to leave the U.S. At least 30 people from Latin America have already arrived in Kinshasa. You’d be doing us a huge favor by deporting the ones in these images.

Hopefully, the president gets right on that.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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