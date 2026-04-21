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Congolese Refugees Protest Outside the White House Accusing US of Not Doing Enough to Help the Congo

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on April 21, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

We weren't sure if these Congolese refugees were marching in Washington, D.C., on Monday to protest the U.S. not doing more for the Democratic Republic of the Congo or for Congolese refugees. The Daily Caller's Benjamin Roberts says it was the former:

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Stephen Miller went off:

The post continues:

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… citizenship and the following benefits:

—Voting. Refugees, once naturalized, have the same vote as all US citizens

—Sitting on juries. Refugees, once naturalized, can judge Americans guilty or not guilty.

—Serving as judges. Refugees, once naturalized, can become the final authority where you live on the meaning and application of the United States Constitution

—Serving as police officers. Mayors can recruit those admitted as refugees to serve as police officers with the power to arrest Americans.

—Free medical care

—Free housing

—Free food

—Free education 

—Preferences in hiring and university admissions

—Chain migration for their extended families

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Yeah, there's apparently more to the story:

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The post continues:

… access to critical minerals that the Chinese used to have. Kagame hired these professional paid protesters to pose as Congolese. Honestly, it would be great if you deported them to Kinshasa, since they’re claiming to be Congolese. We’re completely on the same page with you. People like this shouldn’t be allowed to invade your country through criminal immigration. On top of that, the DRC has signed an agreement with Washington to take in migrants who refuse to leave the U.S. At least 30 people from Latin America have already arrived in Kinshasa. You’d be doing us a huge favor by deporting the ones in these images.

Hopefully, the president gets right on that.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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AFRICA ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION STEPHEN MILLER WASHINGTON

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