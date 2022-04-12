Nancy Pelosi has been in public office since God was a boy.

And she has an estimated net worth of $114,662,521.

Huh, who knew being a public servant could be so lucrative?

Ahem.

Leave it to Joe Rogan to ruffle that old (very old) bird’s feathers.

From The New York Post:

Joe Rogan took aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress for being allowed to own stock options even though they’re in a position to regulate the industries from which they are profiting. “They know laws that are going to be put into place,” Rogan said on his Spotify podcast on Thursday. Rogan then noted that Pelosi’s husband, venture capitalist Paul Pelosi, owns more than $2.5 million in shares of Tesla. “How is that not insider training?” he asked his guest, stand-up comedian and fellow podcaster Greg Fitzsimmons. “If you know someone is going to sign a bill and that bill is going to be a massive boost to the electrical vehicle industry…and before that bill is signed you buy a f-ckload of stock in electrical vehicles…and the next day the stock goes up,” he said. “How is that legal?” Rogan asked. He then noted that Nancy Pelosi is one of the wealthiest members of Congress.

It’s good to be a Democrat?

Doubtful.

Again, the dinosaurs were still around the first year Nancy was in office, so we’re pretty sure nobody will be destroying her career anytime soon.

But it should be a wake-up call for people voting Democrat.

***

