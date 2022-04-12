While Democrats try and convince Americans that our 40-year-high inflation is Putin’s fault, Gov. Ron DeSantis came out swinging this morning at both Biden and his crap policies that are to blame for what we’re seeing. Fine, coming out of a government-forced lockdown was going to have consequences, but Biden in the White House has made things so much worse.

DeSantis said it far better:

Inflation is at a 40-year high of 8.5% due to federal policies of borrowing & printing money at unfathomable levels & bad energy policy, which is hurting Floridians. Biden could unleash domestic energy production to provide relief. Instead, he is content watching people suffer. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 12, 2022

Printing money at unfathomable levels and bad energy policy.

And those policies are not only hurting Floridians, they’re hurting us all.

You KNOW Biden felt this one.

Ok, so he probably didn’t feel this or much of anything since he’s a walking puppet of Botox but still …

There is no way Biden can do this now. It would be the end of the DNC if he admits he was wrong when Republicans told him this. They all know it. Their only hope is to triple down and hope for the best. So get your barf bags this ride's gonna get bumpy. https://t.co/zd8sPlOO1w — Yogi (@Jellystone_Park) April 12, 2022

But Psaki told me it's russias fault! Lol — strallweat (@strallweat) April 12, 2022

Maybe she needs to circle back on this one?

DeSantis 2024 — José Vicente Chuan H. (@josevicente) April 12, 2022

We are certainly not opposed.

LETS GO BRANDON! — CaptainMaximus (@MaximusCaptain) April 12, 2022

Something like that.

