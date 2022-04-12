While Democrats try and convince Americans that our 40-year-high inflation is Putin’s fault, Gov. Ron DeSantis came out swinging this morning at both Biden and his crap policies that are to blame for what we’re seeing. Fine, coming out of a government-forced lockdown was going to have consequences, but Biden in the White House has made things so much worse.

DeSantis said it far better:

Printing money at unfathomable levels and bad energy policy.

And those policies are not only hurting Floridians, they’re hurting us all.

You KNOW Biden felt this one.

Ok, so he probably didn’t feel this or much of anything since he’s a walking puppet of Botox but still …

Maybe she needs to circle back on this one?

We are certainly not opposed.

Something like that.

