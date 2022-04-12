Seems like there has been a lot of corruption from the top down in New York … and it all started with the guy Democrats had a serious bromance with, who they gave an Emmy, and who made millions of dollars on a book about how well he handled COVID.

So this should honestly come as no surprise:

BREAKING w/@WRashbaum: NY Lt. Gov Brian Benjamin surrendered Tuesday morning to face a federal bribery conspiracy indictment in connection with a scheme to funnel fraudulent donations to a previous campaign.https://t.co/4SYFqbPA70 — Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) April 12, 2022

From The New York Times:

Lt. Gov. Brian A. Benjamin of New York, the state’s second-in-command to Gov. Kathy Hochul, surrendered early Tuesday morning to face a federal bribery conspiracy indictment in connection with a scheme to funnel fraudulent donations to a previous campaign, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The indictment, the result of an investigation by the F.B.I. and the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, accused Mr. Benjamin of conspiring to direct state funds to a Harlem real estate investor in exchange for orchestrating thousands of dollars in illegal campaign contributions to Mr. Benjamin’s unsuccessful 2021 campaign for New York City comptroller, the people said. The investor was arrested on federal charges in November. The legal turmoil casts Mr. Benjamin’s political future in question, and complicates this year’s election for him and Ms. Hochul, who was catapulted into office last year after her predecessor, Andrew M. Cuomo, resigned after numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.

Ruh-roh, RAGGY.

BREAKING: Lt. Gov. Brian A. Benjamin of New York, who reports to Gov. Kathy Hochul, has surrendered to authorities on a federal bribery conspiracy indictment — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 12, 2022

Commentary: If you believe the corruption stops with Benjamin, you don't know New York. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 12, 2022

Dude, even Illinois is like, "Yo, slow it down with the corruption." — Chris (@chriswithans) April 12, 2022

All of the print media covering this excludes the fact he's a Democrat. 🤔 — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) April 12, 2022

Isn’t that cute how they do that? If Ben were a Republican the headlines would read REPUBLICAN Lt. Governor yadda yadda yadda.

But since he’s a Democrat?

Not happening.

Shocker.

***

