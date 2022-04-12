Biden is just sucking wind. Sorry, not sorry.

Oh, the media are working very very very hard to pretend the sh*tshow we’re witnessing here in America is somehow Putin’s fault, but the numbers just don’t lie. And that’s probably why they hate talking about numbers and try to focus so much on the narrative.

Remember when Biden said the buck stops with him? HA!

This chart showing changes in wages versus changes in inflation under Trump versus Biden is eye-opening:

Here’s the March wage growth vs inflation chart. Just when you think it can’t get worse, it does. A new ABC/Ipsos poll found that 69% of Americans disapprove of how Biden is handling inflation. No surprise there. It’s bad. pic.twitter.com/jeWLvuIGnK — Andy Puzder (@AndyPuzder) April 12, 2022

No surprise there.

It’s bad.

LOOK at those numbers.

Wages down.

Inflation up.

Let’s go, Brandon. Hope those Never Trumpers who voted against mean tweets are feeling EVERY bit of this.

Let’s overlay the unemployment numbers on here as well. — Lee Kellett (@lhkellett) April 12, 2022

The same unemployment they cut off in September of last year?

Alrighty.

Heh.

It's proof that a picture is worth a thousand words. Thanks. — Francis Anthony Toto (@francisatoto) April 12, 2022

Oh, and look at this … even compared to Obama, Biden is a damn train wreck.

Lowest under a Republican, but we digress.

Anyone miss those mean tweets yet?

***

Related:

‘Lyin’ pieces of SH*T’: The People’s Pundit TORCHES media in 2 brutal tweets for pushing ‘PUTIN DID IT’ narrative with inflation to protect Biden

‘How is that even LEGAL?!’ Joe Rogan puts Nancy Pelosi on FULL BLAST for ‘insider trading’ and doesn’t pull a single punch

That’s a MAN baby! Saudi Arabia TV mocks Biden admin and WOOF their portrayal of Kamala Harris is PAINFULLY spot-on (watch)

Recommended Twitchy Video