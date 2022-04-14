As Twitchy readers know, Elon Musk has made an offer to buy Twitter outright.

If you didn’t see it on our site, in the news, or on social media, you likely heard the screeches, screams, shrieks, and wails coming from the Left after the announcement. Imagine, a level playing field for the Right during an election year.

THIS is gonna be fun.

I made an offer https://t.co/VvreuPMeLu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022

Four glorious little words.

We almost want to ask Elon if he made them an offer they couldn’t refuse.

Heh.

Elon, not to be “that guy,” but as a Canadian employee of Twitter, you can’t do this. Only the CEO can. I’m an executive myself (youth football coaching legend) and I kicked a player off my team because his granddad questioned my play calling. Grow up and respect authority. — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) April 14, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Can’t wait to see how it goes @elonmusk! Please reinstate every account, verify the ones that had the checks taken away, and commit to never censoring or banning unless what the account does is actually against the law. — Jeremy “Not a Biologist” Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) April 14, 2022

If Twitter cares about longevity and actually remaining relevant they’ll take the offer. If they don’t, then they won’t. Its in their hands. ELON, you’re a great man. https://t.co/7z8blhtDAf — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) April 14, 2022

Sadly, we’re not holding our breath that they’ll actually accept …

So does that mean hostile takeover?

*popcorn*

LET'S GO !!! — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) April 14, 2022

Twitter HQ right now… pic.twitter.com/qGJ6rnykCj — Danny Tarkanian (@DannyTarkanian) April 14, 2022

Oh, you know it. They’re going to need a month off to deal with the trauma of Elon Musk just offering to buy the company, let alone owning it.

We can’t say this enough, THIS is gonna be fun.

