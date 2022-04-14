Okay, so typically when we cover someone on Twitchy for saying something stupid and they follow up or double-down we simply ‘update’ the original piece BUT since Max Boot’s response is especially bad we decided he deserved another post JUST for this tweet.

It’s too good for a simple update.

Or bad?

Yeah, bad.

Seems Max doesn’t like being called out for demanding MORE censorship on Twitter, and he wants everyone to know it’s Trump’s fault. HA HA HA HA HA

HOOBOY, and this site is still free.

All the hyperventilating from Trumpist trolls in response to this post (claiming that content moderation=fascism) is a good example of the worst of social media. It’s corrosive tendencies should be curbed not amplified. Trump must never be allowed on Twitter again. https://t.co/hp8zvFfUKM — Max Boot 🇺🇦 (@MaxBoot) April 14, 2022

It’s not just Trumpist trolls calling Max out though.

This is a sad yet predictable reaction from people like Max who can’t accept his takes are bad in general, and it doesn’t take a ‘Trumpster’ to see that. Plenty of people calling him out for his stupid tweet (and boy, it was stupid) have nothing to do with Trump and everything to do with supporting free speech.

Maybe Max should find his own platform where he feels safer.

Yeah, that’s the ticket.

And silly us, we didn’t think it could get worse for Max but it totally did.

Washington Post’s new tag line: “Democracy thrives on censorship” — Kory Bobrow (@KoryBobrow) April 14, 2022

He thinks he's somehow making it better with this Tweet. — Karl Nittinger (@karl_nittinger) April 14, 2022

Aw, did the poor widdle fascist clown get upset because people mocked his tantrum? pic.twitter.com/gBqruVoJoh — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 14, 2022

“I’m receiving massive blowback for the asinine thing I said so I’ll blame Trump.’. Typical weak ass sauce. — ⛈JK⛈ (@JKHokie3) April 14, 2022

Max, dude, put the Twitter DOWN. Go outside, get some air.

***

