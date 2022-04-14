Joy Behar should really just talk about things she actually knows about. There has to be something.

Maybe?

Then again, if she never talked about stuff she doesn’t know about we wouldn’t have such amazing Twitchy fodder to write when it comes to The View’s resident harpy.

Watch this hot mess:

Joy Behar has no idea how the 3 branches of government works, thinks the Supreme Court passes bills: "The Supreme Court is poised to pass a bill contradicting New York City State laws." pic.twitter.com/Cf3lSvZKoN — TheBlaze (@theblaze) April 13, 2022

Since when does SCOTUS pass bills, Joy?

C’mon woman.

Man.

Whatever.

The Supreme Court does not pass bills, and New York State law does not supersede the constitution. Otherwise, great job, Joy. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 13, 2022

All I think of when I see this coming from the left. pic.twitter.com/Vjv7tjaKMo — RightWingLurkingSnake (@rmiames) April 14, 2022

Time for a comeback… pic.twitter.com/CQzp9F7sfM — DW Berkley (@DWBerkley) April 14, 2022

Someone please break out the puppets and crayons for Ms. Behar.

Behar is stupid — Bob D (@2cowboys4u) April 14, 2022

Accurate.

How many years have they paid her to talk about politics? — Donald Gooch (@GOOCH1701) April 13, 2022

Her viewers don’t know or care. They’re mindless drones. — BunnyToes (@BunnyTows) April 14, 2022

And that’s the point. She knows that, The View knows that.

We all know that.

