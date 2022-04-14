Joy Behar should really just talk about things she actually knows about. There has to be something.

Maybe?

Then again, if she never talked about stuff she doesn’t know about we wouldn’t have such amazing Twitchy fodder to write when it comes to The View’s resident harpy.

Watch this hot mess:

Since when does SCOTUS pass bills, Joy?

C’mon woman.

Man.

Trending

Whatever.

Someone please break out the puppets and crayons for Ms. Behar.

Accurate.

And that’s the point. She knows that, The View knows that.

We all know that.

***

Tags: Branches of GovernmentJoy BeharThe View

