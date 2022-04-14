Iowahawk has some suggestions for Elon Musk if and when (crossing fingers, eyes, toes, legs, arms, etc) he officially buys Twitter. We’re pretty sure our good friends with pretty blue checkmarks won’t like his ideas BUT those of us who have been denied verification because we are problematic or don’t tweet things Twitter support likes can have a good laugh reading through this.

He wants Elon to go scorched Earth on them.

*popcorn*

I don't hope Elon Musk welcomes back banned accounts, I hope he goes Red Wedding and disappears all you mentally ill blue checks — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 14, 2022

Well, if he could welcome back some banned accounts that would be pretty rad as well.

#FreeAmish

Ahem.

First off you have to apply for it, much like membership in the Royal Society of Hysterical Ninnieshttps://t.co/4BqeX21mVO — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 14, 2022

Twitter pretends to look at your application, then tells you you’re too problematic, irrelevant (even though they verify Obituary editors), and deny you. They may go so far as to deny you the ability to even mark your account as professional.

Sort of like what they’ve done to this editor over and over again.

But enough whining from us … keep going.

Twitter is private property and whoever owns it is free to set the house rules, however arbitrary they might be. As always, if you don't like it go build your own Twitter and make your own house rules.https://t.co/vGWtpLGN7d — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 14, 2022

Yup.

And that’s why so many people with blue checks by their names are freaking out. They like the way things are, thank you very much, and some guy coming in and allowing the plebs to speak their minds is not good for them. Like, at all.

it's amazing to me how whiplash quick people have gone from "LOL build your own Twitter" to "Twitter is a public square that needs government oversight" and vice versa. I will note I have steadfastly supported Twitter's right to ban anybody for any reason, including me — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 14, 2022

Easy to point out hypocrites when you yourself are not one.

Fair point.

Here is the fundamental problem with Twitter: There are YouTube millionaires

There are Instagram millionaires

There are TikTok millionaires

Nobody but Twitter has made a plug nickel off this site. — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 14, 2022

Again, fair.

Personally the first thing I'd do if I owned Twitter is allocate 25% of ad revenue as a yearly dividend to, like, the people who create its actual content. This'd probably get me a $2.35 check at the end of the year, but it's the thought that counts. — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 14, 2022

Sounds like capitalism to this editor.

Make it happen!

Better yet, allow ad placement on individual account timelines. Although I shudder to think who tf would want to place an ad on my timeline. — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 14, 2022

We can think of people who might want to place ads on Burge’s timeline.

Oh no! — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) April 14, 2022

OH YES!

MWAHAHAHAHAHA!

We like how this Iowahawk guy thinks.

***

