Today is my one year "regretiversary" of the vaccine that ruined my life. So to celebrate the fact it hasn't killed me (yet), here's a thread attempting to summarize the rollercoaster ride this last year has been… — Louie Traub (@louietraub) April 13, 2022

On April 13, 2021 I received Moderna #2 after believing the BS we were told by the gov and media, all my friends/family were fine after their shots, docs recommended it, if I wanted to work/travel I'd have to get it. I thought it was the ticket to get back to normal. I was wrong. — Louie Traub (@louietraub) April 13, 2022

The side effects came on hard and heavy the same day, so for the causation doesn't equal correlation crowd that tries to discredit adverse reactions, enough. And no, it wasn't covid. I never had the virus. Previous years were healthy and I backtested negative. It was the vax 100% pic.twitter.com/nqool9ikUp — Louie Traub (@louietraub) April 13, 2022

I experienced a host of side effects that can't even fit in a single post because so many symptoms popped up almost instantly and have evolved for the worse over the last year. pic.twitter.com/1AKJmij3c4 — Louie Traub (@louietraub) April 13, 2022

I went to the ER where I was gaslit and dismissed. Same with my PCP, and rheumatology, who canceled after waiting months to be seen, saying, "we don't treat vaccine adverse reactions." I reported them for patient abandonment, but the state regulatory board sided with the docs. pic.twitter.com/fFWkqXjDDJ — Louie Traub (@louietraub) April 13, 2022

It wasn't until five months after the shot until I saw immunology and nine months until neurology, who admitted they see vaccine injured patients regularly and began testing. Our symptoms mimic that of long covid, which has now been backed by science. https://t.co/pv362AWkYM — Louie Traub (@louietraub) April 13, 2022

I tested positive for POTS, MCAS and suspected small fiber neuropathy. "Post-covid vaccine syndrome" was mentioned several times in the 100+ pages of doctor's notes — A diagnosis that is very common among the injured and one you're going to hear a lot more about in the future. pic.twitter.com/cfCRX9T3yu — Louie Traub (@louietraub) April 13, 2022

Cardiology started me on beta blockers, which created a half dozen new side effects, immunology put me on cromolyn sodium, which hasn't helped, and neuro tried to get IVIG, but insurance denied approval for the $50k treatment. 30 appts later, traditional medicine has failed. — Louie Traub (@louietraub) April 13, 2022

Which leads to the fact the injured are desperate for research that we're not getting. The CDC, FDA, and NIH know that vaccine injuries exist, but are doing everything in their power to make sure you don't. pic.twitter.com/tRq6YUyw4m — Louie Traub (@louietraub) April 13, 2022

Pfizer tried hiding nine pages of adverse reactions from the public for 75 years until a judge forced them to release the data. They say "trust the science," but… pic.twitter.com/XAQlEBtOJf — Louie Traub (@louietraub) April 13, 2022

At the root of all this evil lies Big Pharma, which is making a fortune on these vaccines, spends $4.5 billion annually on media advertising to control the narrative, pays off whichever party is in power to make sure you're told what they want you to hear. https://t.co/hcd3MOouOG — Louie Traub (@louietraub) April 13, 2022

Then there's the big tech censorship. Social media "fact checkers" have ties to the pharma industry so people like me, who are people just like you, are labeled as "misinformation" if you end up drawing the inevitable short straw and suffer an adverse reaction then speak out. pic.twitter.com/MjIrSbxKMe — Louie Traub (@louietraub) April 13, 2022

I share my story for the thousands that are too scared to, for those who are suffering and killing themselves because there's no hope. For those who are attacked from ALL sides for doing nothing more than getting the shot that 65% of Americans got. This is the shit we deal with: pic.twitter.com/95crVWFxaf — Louie Traub (@louietraub) April 13, 2022

In our support groups we have to speak in code, can't say vaccine, Pfizer, Moderna, drug names or words that trigger the algorithm that will shut us down and tear us apart, forcing desperate people to research and treat ourselves alone. It's unacceptable. We're stronger together. pic.twitter.com/41TU3JkbHD — Louie Traub (@louietraub) April 13, 2022

The media won't touch our stories either because bad reactions are bad PR for the pharma industry, their advertising cash cow. They thrive on division and chaos so anything that questions that narrative is — ya know… pic.twitter.com/hBQ4nlXpeu — Louie Traub (@louietraub) April 13, 2022

The vaccine injured are literally up against the entire government, pharma industry, medical industry, mainstream media, big tech, and half the general public that all wish we would just shut up and die. We're completely on our own. pic.twitter.com/OBCYV53xDS — Louie Traub (@louietraub) April 13, 2022

What do we need? Widespread acknowledgement by the gov that lied to us, research by drugmakers that are profiting off our injures, treatment by docs that continue to gaslight us, financial recourse from those who hurt us, mental help to save lives, and empathy from fellow humans. — Louie Traub (@louietraub) April 13, 2022

There are over 7.5 billion people on earth and everyone has a covid story that deserves to be heard. The shot has likely saved many lives and most that got it are fine, but it's also ruining lives and that's the story you're not hearing or simply don't want to hear. pic.twitter.com/k7iFt6qEw8 — Louie Traub (@louietraub) April 13, 2022

If you're following my story to use as it as political propaganda, you got the wrong dude. One side calls me an "anti-vax QAnon terrorist," the other, a "sheep who deserves to die" for getting the shot. Well, a sheep with the balls to speak out is a ram so I'm here for the fight. — Louie Traub (@louietraub) April 13, 2022

Be open-minded, be nice, know that your truth might be different than mine, trust no one, but open your heart to all, stay educated, stay healthy. We're all on a little rock floating in space together and we all end up in the same place someday so make the best of your time here. — Louie Traub (@louietraub) April 13, 2022

