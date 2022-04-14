Someone get this guy a tampon.

Sheesh.

Max Boot clearly has an issue with Elon Musk owning Twitter. We thought it was bad enough when he started babbling about how it would be a horrible thing right out of the gate this morning, but then he doubled and is now tripling down. The lil guy even wrote a column for the Washington Post about it …

We knew the guy was upset but wowza, this is a whole lotta butthurt in one day:

If content moderation is communism or fascism, that would mean that the US was under fascist rule when I was growing up in the 1980s. Back then most people got news from a newspaper or 3 TV networks. Politics was saner and less polarized in those days. https://t.co/NyDMBSu5TX — Max Boot 🇺🇦 (@MaxBoot) April 14, 2022

Max can’t seem to figure out why people don’t want to be moderated.

Or censored.

Granted, Max doesn’t spend much time being censored himself so he probably doesn’t get it.

I suggested that we need more content moderation, not less. The Trumpist reaction was hyperbolic. @RepMTG tweeted: “Kill freedom of speech to save democracy? Say you’re a communist.” Should I be worried that she might send the gazpacho police after me? https://t.co/NyDMBSu5TX — Max Boot 🇺🇦 (@MaxBoot) April 14, 2022

Trumpist reaction.

Waaaanh.

Everyone who disagrees with me is a Trumpist.

Waaanh some more.

Thank you for making my point, trolls. There is way too much nonsense online—too much name-calling, too much dishonesty, too many conspiracy theories. And there is a disturbing tendency for online flash mobs to create an echo chamber of crackpot opinions.https://t.co/NyDMBSu5TX — Max Boot 🇺🇦 (@MaxBoot) April 14, 2022

Yeah, trolls! What do you wanna bet he shook his fist a lot when he wrote this tweet? He’ll get you, you trolls, and your little dog too!

I woke up Thursday to the news that Elon Musk, the world’s richest troll, wants to buy Twitter. So I went on Twitter and wrote that “we need more content moderation, not less.” The hyperbolic reaction shows the excesses of social media flash mobs. https://t.co/NyDMBSu5TX — Max Boot 🇺🇦 (@MaxBoot) April 14, 2022

Dude is really hung up on trolls.

And he needs to freakin’ learn how to thread his damn tweets.

I wrote something stupid on Twitter and people called me out for it.

FIFH.

The world’s richest troll should not own one of the world’s most influential social media platforms. We need more content moderation, not less, to curb the excesses of social media. https://t.co/NyDMBSu5TX — Max Boot 🇺🇦 (@MaxBoot) April 14, 2022

The guy who supports all speech shouldn’t be able to own Twitter.

Wow, Max.

I am concerned about what Elon Musk’s takeover bid means not just for Twitter but for our democracy. Anyone who thinks the problem with social media is too much content moderation, rather than too little, should not own one of the most powerful platforms. https://t.co/NyDMBSu5TX — Max Boot 🇺🇦 (@MaxBoot) April 14, 2022

DEMOCRACY. REEEEEEE.

The kind of reform social media badly needs is unlikely to occur at Twitter if Musk, who calls himself a “free speech absolutist,” succeeds in buying the company. He is the world’s richest troll, engaging in online bullying and comparing Trudeau to Hitler. https://t.co/NyDMBSu5TX — Max Boot 🇺🇦 (@MaxBoot) April 14, 2022

*sigh*

Elon Musk is the last person who should take over Twitter, @MaxBoot writes https://t.co/kn30z2ZMIV — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) April 14, 2022

Just get your own platform, it’s super easy, right?

***

