Who wants to tell George Takei that the ‘people’ he’s describing who he wants to leave sound a lot like himself? The right to sh*tpost and spread misinformation with zero consequences.

That is literally George’s timeline.

Pot, meet kettle and all of that stuff.

Some people’s idea of “free speech” is the right to sh*tpost and spread misinformation with zero consequences. If you want that kind of platform, go elsewhere. Please. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 14, 2022

Yes, George, go elsewhere. Please.

Or what did the Left keep saying to people who were getting censored? Don’t like it find your own platform?

That works.

Set phasers for “projection”! pic.twitter.com/1akFY9mCHQ — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 15, 2022

Set phasers to projection.

That’s perfection.

Misinformation like the Hunter Biden laptop story. https://t.co/WbpbAKfirw — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) April 15, 2022

Ding ding ding.

Some people's idea of free speech is eliminating any speech they don't agree with. — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) April 15, 2022

Sounds kinda sorta fascisty.

Some people's idea of "free speech" is saying whatever they believe and if you don't believe what they believe, and say so, they should be kicked off the platform. If that's what you believe, go elsewhere. Please. — We hold these truths to be self-evident… (@BradH0101) April 15, 2022

So when you leaving? — I Yam What I Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) April 15, 2022

Well … bye.

Mirror mirror — MyLittlePokerPrimer (@PokerPrimer) April 15, 2022

Pot, meet kettle. — Dr Evil (@md_stat) April 15, 2022

Your claim of what is misinformation is baseless. — Tjames (@zanografix) April 15, 2022

so weird you don't realise that applies to you in many people's eyes — camstreet #WTOBrexit (@camstreet1) April 14, 2022

That's exactly what free speech means. No one is against free speech they agree with. If you don't like it, there is a mute button. — Rev.Locke Wiggin BS,MS,PhD,ScD CashApp:$GigiKlowen (@Locke_Wiggins) April 15, 2022

Mute button works. OR, like George and his pals have been telling people they disagree with, find your own platform.

***

