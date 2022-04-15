Who wants to tell George Takei that the ‘people’ he’s describing who he wants to leave sound a lot like himself? The right to sh*tpost and spread misinformation with zero consequences.

That is literally George’s timeline.

Pot, meet kettle and all of that stuff.

Yes, George, go elsewhere. Please.

Or what did the Left keep saying to people who were getting censored? Don’t like it find your own platform?

That works.

Set phasers to projection.

That’s perfection.

Ding ding ding.

Sounds kinda sorta fascisty.

Well … bye.

Mute button works. OR, like George and his pals have been telling people they disagree with, find your own platform.

