Seems Lawrence O’Donnell believes he has the right to lecture a SCOTUS justice for what he calls ‘being out of control.’ What exactly does he mean by that? Why should Thomas be ‘controlled’?

Talk about white privilege.

.@Lawrence: "As a Supreme Court Justice, Clarence Thomas is now very, very much out of control." https://t.co/YFW3TcHCJn — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 17, 2022

From MSNBC:

After Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas posed for a photo with the Donald Trump-endorsed Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell says that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is making it very clear to voters whose side he is on.

Soooo Justice Thomas taking a photo with Herschel Walker makes him out of control. And sides? What now?

REALLY?

What a maroon.

You show that uppity black man who won't stay on the liberal plantation who's boss, @Lawrence! https://t.co/jYn0D1DLVV — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 17, 2022

How dare he not toe the lefty line and do as he’s told?!

Lawrence, a bitter old white man, sounds a bit racist here! — 🌻Deb H (@deb_h7) April 17, 2022

Typical Leftist Racism. — Harry Gato (@harrygato) April 17, 2022

They get pretty fussy when they can’t control a minority.

How dare an uppity black man have his own opinion. Who does he think he is? @JoyAnnReid? — Brandon's Nightmare🗣🚚🚛 (@FlaRenegade) April 17, 2022

Oh, look, white man Lawrence thinks black man Thomas should be under "control." https://t.co/WX7AlntKmE — JHam (@jhamATL) April 17, 2022

That’s just really screwed up.

Shorter: he's still not ruling the way @Lawrence and the left wing hacks he hangs with would like. https://t.co/GtlUVbIMvu — Joe (@JoeC1776) April 17, 2022

But he took a picture with Herschel Walker!!!

REEEEE!

Have we mentioned yet today how stupid everything really is because yeah, it’s really stupid.

***

