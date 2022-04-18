Sorry guys, it’s not Biden’s fault Biden sucks and there’s just not much Biden can do about it … or something.

At least that’s what John Harwood claimed in his crap piece he wrote for CNN.

there's just not much President Biden can do about ithttps://t.co/nQNo1SSLBU — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) April 17, 2022

From CNN:

There’s just not much President Joe Biden can do about it. There’s not much he can do to curb inflation.

Really CNN?

There’s not much he can do to stop migrants from reaching America’s southern border.

REALLY?!

Or to reduce crime, or to make vaccine resisters get shots that would hasten the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden is HELPLESS Y’ALL.

There’s not much he can do to compel cooperation from defectors within his thin Democratic congressional majorities. There is nothing at all he can do to compel it from Republican adversaries who would rather aggravate than alleviate his burdens. In other words, there’s not much Biden can do about the heaviest weights depressing his political standing, which has remained stuck in the avalanche-warning zone for months. So his party faces the likelihood of a substantial November election defeat that hands the House and perhaps the Senate to the GOP.

They’ve got to be sh*tting us. ALL of these issues stem directly from Biden’s and the Democrat’s crap policies. What John and his pals in the media are really doing is running cover so when Democrats lose BIGLY in November they can say it wasn’t Biden’s fault.

Pathetic, right?

Breaking: @CNN reports that the President of the United States is helpless, impotent, and benign just like everyone said he would be. A hapless space holder who is unable to accomplish anything beyond weekends at Camp David. — 🇺🇸 AmErican 🇺🇸 (@Flipper628) April 17, 2022

It’s not the president’s fault his policies are destroying the country.

Heh.

Sure John

Biden is just some bewildered bystander, completely impotent in the face of problems. You go with that. — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) April 17, 2022

Imagine John thinking this is a good talking point to push. — Dr. Nickarama (@nickaramaOG) April 18, 2022

Weird flex, right?

Really John? Tell us, how much money is the Brandon administration paying you for being a quack? pic.twitter.com/LayU4u9SUa — Brandon's Nightmare🗣🚚🚛 (@FlaRenegade) April 17, 2022

And the bar is lowered yet again. — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) April 18, 2022

And they’ll keep lowering it to pretend they didn’t elect the Botox-filled puppet because they were so broken by Trump they’d have elected ANYONE.

Clearly.

We’ve seen bologna sandwiches that would be better presidents than Biden.

Oh, and just for fun, we searched to see how Harwood covered Trump’s challenges … he was more than willing to blame ‘the bad orange man’.

Kelly's account is consistent with:

–Trump TRYING to console grieving widow

–Trump FAILING, upsetting her more

–Rep Wilson telling truth https://t.co/7nItpOJckC — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) October 19, 2017

“Trump's mission to revive coal is failing. “Power plants expected to consume less coal in 2020 than anytime since Pres Carter. “Largest US miner, run by outspoken Trump supporter Robert Murray, announced it failed to make multiple payments to lenders” https://t.co/y1oycAxjm9 — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) October 10, 2019

870,000 Americans filed first-time unemployment claims last week 27th consecutive week with more claims than ever recorded in any week before coronavirus the US is NOT experiencing the “super-V” recovery Trump asserts economy is wobbly — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) September 24, 2020

Pence was wrong about economy Trump didn’t build greatest economy in the world inherited durable recovery from Obama. juiced it a bit w/tax cuts no 3% growth or change in long-run outlook. manufacturing hurting pre-covid Obama recovery slow bc recession he inherited so deep — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) August 27, 2020

no, Trump did not build the strongest economy in the history of the world — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) August 28, 2020

on Trump's claim of presiding over the greatest economy in American history: preliminary estimate of 2.3% annual growth for 2019 would've ranked as the third-highest level of Obama's second term — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) January 30, 2020

yes, solid given economy’s current potential also no better than the Obama economy that Trump ran against in 2016 https://t.co/UDAYscACsu — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) December 16, 2019

Ok, you get the point.

Harwood is more than happy to give Biden a pass because there’s just not much he can do … but TRUMP BAD.

What a freakin’ puppet.

***

Related:

Huzzah-HA HA! Anti-capitalists (ahem, Matt Yglesias) claiming Medieval peasants had it BETTER than Americans do now BACKFIRES

Christina Pushaw OWNS toolbags claiming CRT isn’t taught in schools with ACTUAL math homework from Missouri public school (screenshot)

‘Kinda gives the game away here, no’? Ibram X. Kendi goes straight-up #BlueAnon ranting about white supremacist grooming and LOL

Recommended Twitchy Video