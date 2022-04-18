An elected official thought it was appropriate to tweet this.

Keep that in mind.

Forget that it’s obvious Ilhan Omar is bigoted against certain faiths, we’ve seen it over and over again during her time in office, but clearly, she’s so comfortable in her own bigotry she thought this was ok. And the fact she’s left it up after people corrected her and explained it was a charter flight?

Yeah, she sucks.

‘Some people did some thing’, right Ilhan?

And let the dragging commence:

What he said.

And he had a whole lot more to say.

Ouch.

And accurate.

One more for good measure.

Trending

Boom.

The hits just keep on comin’.

AMEN.

Ilhan only has one speed, and that speed is toxic.

BUT CHRISTIANS WERE SINGING ON A PLANE!

That. ^

Heh.

Wow, sensing a theme here.

HA HA HA HA HA

Yeah, right?

And they wonder why there are so many fights on planes these days. They like to pretend it’s UNHINGED TRUMPERS but the reality is a lot of these issues come from power-hungry, bossy, cows who think being a flight attendant puts them in charge.

Look at that tweet.

Wow.

Flying is horrible.

Ding ding freakin’ ding.

***

Related:

And there was much rejoicing: Pro-abort harpy threatening men who vote Republican with NO SEX does NOT go the way she thought it would and LOL

Dude, are you SERIOUS?! John Harwood’s LAME attempt at running cover for Biden’s disastrous presidency pisses EVERYONE off

Huzzah-HA HA! Anti-capitalists (ahem, Matt Yglesias) claiming Medieval peasants had it BETTER than Americans do now BACKFIRES

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ben ShapiroChristiansIlhan OmarplaneSteSteven CrowderGad Saad

Recommended Twitchy Video