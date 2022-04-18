Today is James Woods’ birthday, FYI, so after you get done reading this article you should hustle your little fannies over to Twitter and send the actor a couple of birthday wishes. He’s more than earned them after basically sacrificing his acting career, to be honest, open, and outspoken about the ridiculousness we’ve seen from our Democratic ‘friends’ in D.C., Hollywood, in the media, and on Big Tech.

It’s been a while since we had the opportunity to write about Mr. Woods, and it’s good to see him tweeting about the Elon Musk purchasing Twitter situation. He’s absolutely right, why are they so afraid of free speech on the platform?

Why are they afraid of a champion of free speech? Why such a frenzy of self-imposed terror? — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 17, 2022

James gets it. Too bad Twitter is too busy trying to destroy itself to pay attention.

What makes this even more hilarious (pathetic, lame, sad, obnoxious, weak, limp, etc) is not even two seconds later Twitter put a warning on his tweet. Gosh, thanks for proving his point, troglodytes.

This is how #Twitter deals with free speech. The warning came up within two seconds of posting this tweet. pic.twitter.com/hEh8XpCpIl — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 17, 2022

Twitter is so damn predictable.

Seriously.

We’d only be shocked if they DIDN’T put a warning on James’ tweet about free speech.

To ask the question is to answer it. — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) April 17, 2022

This reads like a fortune cookie.

It’s still correct but yeah. Heh.

They fear what they can't control. — BTech Merc (@LRM23936) April 18, 2022

Authoritarians always do.

Deep down inside we all know why! — Mary Duke (@marielladuke1) April 17, 2022

They want to control the narrative, and if an even-playing field was allowed on Twitter, Democrats would really be in trouble. So much of what we see conservatives doing is correcting people who are grossly misinformed by our mainstream media, big tech, and Hollywood.

They need to control the narrative — Sam Girgis (@DrSamGirgis) April 17, 2022

And that’s the truth.

***

