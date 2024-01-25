How 'Bout YOU Change? Irish Muslim Woman Demonstrates 'Multiculturalism' Failure in 25 Sec...
Chaya Raichik Claps Back at Another NBC News Reporter Doing a Hit Piece

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on January 25, 2024
@WhiteTallon

Wow, Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik is now the media's go-to person when it comes to "far-right" issues. As we reported earlier this week, an NBC News reporter preparing a hit piece on her becoming a member of the Oklahoma State Department of Education Library Media Advisory Committee texted her for comment: How was she qualified for this position? She sent back a collage of sexually explicit images pulled from books like "Gender Queer" and "Flamer" and asked, "Do you think this is appropriate for kids in school?"

The reporter, Matt Lavietes, published his piece the following day for NBC OUT on the "far-right influencer who was accused of instigating bomb threats last year" whose "incendiary" posts on X were "often laced with bigoted rhetoric" against the LGBTQ community and drag queens.

Lavietes never answered the question if he thought those sexually explicit books were appropriate for school libraries.

The following day, another NBC News reporter, Dave Ingraham, reached out to Raichik for comment, this time for a piece about "airlines and DEI." "Can you elaborate on why you believe these things are connected?" he asked.

This was Raichik's response:

Perfect.

Yep, the story is always already written — reaching out for comment is the "journalism" part to make it "unbiased." Ingram will very likely publish a piece on Friday suggesting how important it is to have diversity and inclusion in the cockpit.

Libs of TikTok posted an "incendiary" tweet suggesting that maybe airlines should focus less on hiring drag queens as flight attendants and pay more attention to the bolts holding the wing on the plane. For that, NBC News is going to do another hit piece.

Why does Ingram think pilots should be hired based on skin color rather than merit? Will that be in his story about airlines and DEI?

Special shout-out to @WhiteTallon for the cool new "NPC" logo to go with this story.

***

