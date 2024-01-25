Chaya Raichik Claps Back at Another NBC News Reporter Doing a Hit Piece

Wow, Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik is now the media's go-to person when it comes to "far-right" issues. As we reported earlier this week, an NBC News reporter preparing a hit piece on her becoming a member of the Oklahoma State Department of Education Library Media Advisory Committee texted her for comment: How was she qualified for this position? She sent back a collage of sexually explicit images pulled from books like "Gender Queer" and "Flamer" and asked, "Do you think this is appropriate for kids in school?"

Advertisement

The reporter, Matt Lavietes, published his piece the following day for NBC OUT on the "far-right influencer who was accused of instigating bomb threats last year" whose "incendiary" posts on X were "often laced with bigoted rhetoric" against the LGBTQ community and drag queens.

Lavietes never answered the question if he thought those sexually explicit books were appropriate for school libraries.

The following day, another NBC News reporter, Dave Ingraham, reached out to Raichik for comment, this time for a piece about "airlines and DEI." "Can you elaborate on why you believe these things are connected?" he asked.

This was Raichik's response:

Dave from NBC reached out for comment about a DEI piece he’s writing. Dave is white so he’s probably a privileged oppressor. I told him I will only talk to black, Latinx, or LGBTQ reporters ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/JXCJpcJayT — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) January 25, 2024

Perfect.

You should follow up with Dave and say you’ll do an interview with him if he pays reparations to the slaves he benefitted from — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 25, 2024

Make them play by their own rules. THIS is the way. — Nine Foot Couch (@9FootCouch) January 25, 2024

These “inquiries” tend to have the same ransom note “care to comment before I do the thing” tone. — Pray for 𝕽𝖊𝖎𝖌𝖓 ☧ ✝︎ (@PrayingForReign) January 25, 2024

Yep, the story is always already written — reaching out for comment is the "journalism" part to make it "unbiased." Ingram will very likely publish a piece on Friday suggesting how important it is to have diversity and inclusion in the cockpit.

Your ability to flip the script on them is a gift. — GoodSam (@HaplessSoul) January 25, 2024

This is the way. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) January 25, 2024

You know Dave's a douche. — Mark Pukita (@mpukita) January 25, 2024

More “journalism” incoming.



Next Dave will be wondering with all the hard work he has done for the progressive agenda why is he part of the next force reduction. — John Hyde (@The_DrJ3ckyll) January 25, 2024

Do all these reporters not get the satire? — David Shaker (@DavidShaker274) January 25, 2024

NBC going the way of the LA Times can't come soon enough. — Steven Cleamer (@mentaldischarge) January 25, 2024

I just turned down a print interview request from a newspaper, because it was a print interview from a newspaper.



But this is funnier... https://t.co/zsPskiImBh — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) January 25, 2024

Libs of TikTok posted an "incendiary" tweet suggesting that maybe airlines should focus less on hiring drag queens as flight attendants and pay more attention to the bolts holding the wing on the plane. For that, NBC News is going to do another hit piece.

Advertisement

Why does Ingram think pilots should be hired based on skin color rather than merit? Will that be in his story about airlines and DEI?

Special shout-out to @WhiteTallon for the cool new "NPC" logo to go with this story.

***