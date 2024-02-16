MS Society Releases Statement on Dismissal of 90-Year-Old Volunteer, Things Go VERY Badly for Them

Yesterday, we told you about the MS Society, and their decision to remove a 90-year-old volunteer who'd worked for them -- as a volunteer, mind you -- for six decades.

Her 'crime'? Asking what pronouns are and not being 'inclusive' enough.

No, seriously.

UNREAL. National MS Society (@mssociety) forced a 90-year-old volunteer to step down because she wasn’t “inclusive” enough after she asked what pronouns are.



Fran volunteered for 60 years and her late husband had MS.



The @mssociety still hasn’t said a word about this. Don’t… pic.twitter.com/OlXrT2kClQ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 14, 2024

The MS Society rightly got a lot of blowback for this, and they issued a statement.

Check it out:

A statement from the National Multiple Sclerosis Society: https://t.co/jb4B9L2Uqn — National MS Society (@mssociety) February 15, 2024

It reads:

For more than 75 years, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society has advanced one bold vision—a world free of MS. Through thousands of volunteers, dedicated staff, and generous donors, we live that vision every day. We welcome anyone to join us to advance that mission. As an organization, we firmly believe that we best serve and support those living with MS by creating a space that welcomes all. This is especially true for self-help group leaders, who are responsible for leading meetings for people affected by MS to confide in and support one another. Recently, a volunteer, Fran Itkoff, was asked to step away from her role because of statements that were viewed as not aligning with our policy of inclusion. Fran has been a valued member of our volunteer team for more than 60 years. We believe that our staff acted with the best of intentions and did their best to navigate a challenging issue. As an organization, we are in a continued conversation about assuring that our diversity, equity and inclusion policies evolve in service of our mission, and will reach out to Fran in service of this goal.

In other words, they're so committed to 'diversity, equity, and inclusion' that they'll fire anyone who doesn't conform.

Needless to say, they locked down replies, but they're getting absolutely wrecked in the quote-tweets.

You’re so inclusive you ditched a volunteer who has been by your side for six DECADES because she didn’t play make believe with gender.



Shameful. https://t.co/R62dtoRlQr — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 16, 2024

Shameful doesn't begin to cover it.

You absolute and pathetic cowards. https://t.co/jAB36Do922 — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) February 16, 2024

They are cowards and extremely pathetic.

You guys ripped a 90-year-old woman’s life work and passion away from her over a misunderstanding on a meaningless virtue signaling reference to gender pseudoscience. Shame on you evil cowards. https://t.co/gz7ag2Yy1D — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 15, 2024

Might we remind you she was a volunteer. That's how dedicated she was.

And they just pushed her aside in the name of DEI.

If you are committed to “diversity, equity, and inclusion”, just know that you’re committed to an ideology of pure evil. https://t.co/76li2SapwO pic.twitter.com/I4CKlbi0kf — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 16, 2024

Yes, they are.

This is about a 90 year old lady and 60 year volunteer for MS who didn’t understand about using “pronouns” and made others “feel unsafe”. And they turned off comments. No more contributions from me to these cowards. https://t.co/us2JCaqhCh pic.twitter.com/xXYyRad2eI — John Garth (@johngarthzz) February 16, 2024

Not a dime, and many people are saying the same thing.

Remember when the MS Society kicked out a 90 year old, whose husband died of MS and who had been a volunteer for 60 years, because she asked what pronouns were?



Well, here is the MS Society doubling down on that decision.



Fighting to find a cure for MS has been Mrs. Fran's… https://t.co/RZCOsHLats — Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) February 16, 2024

They did double down, and it's backfiring. Big time.

You removed a 90 year-old woman from a volunteer position she’d held with you for SIXTY YEARS in the name of so-called “inclusivity.” Because she didn’t understand the concept of preferred pronouns. You will not see another dime from me. #ShameOnYou https://t.co/jJ81dQeIPW — Mrs.Doctor Bee KPSS💚🤍😈 (@MrsDrBee) February 16, 2024

This entire thing is just mind-boggling. We've lost all reason and sense.

They excluded someone to be inclusive. https://t.co/PxP7nLzEEj — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) February 15, 2024

This makes our brain hurt.

They cannot even apologize to a long time volunteer who they fired over…PRONOUNS.



The MS Society would rather lose untold $$ than admit that it is okay for people to use standard pronouns.



Their mission should be multiple sclerosis. Instead, their mission is gender ideology. https://t.co/W16xoPd4Ij — Political Sock (@politicalsock) February 15, 2024

Yes, it is now gender ideology.

A 90-year-old woman asked "what are pronouns", and you fired her from being a volunteer because of it.



Apparently, valuing weirdos who don't know what sex they are is more important to you than actually helping people with MS. https://t.co/hUQ96s0Bj1 — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) February 16, 2024

The Left and the far-woke always do this: they infest an organization, alienate its most ardent, reliable supporters in favor of a small cadre of whiners. They claim it's for 'diversity', and destroy the lives and careers of anyone who dares speak against it.

But that small cadre of people they bend over backwards to cater to? They don't care. They're not the customer base of the organization, and they're not suddenly going to start supporting it because the staff uses pronouns in their emails.

What does happen is the actual, dedicated supporters leave, and take their money with them. And the organization suffers. This means the MS Society is harming people with MS. The trans activists are not going to step up and donate money. People like Fran spent decades working to cure MS and they threw it all away to act like moral and intellectual superiors.

***

