MS Society Releases Statement on Dismissal of 90-Year-Old Volunteer, Things Go VERY Badly for Them

Amy Curtis  |  10:15 AM on February 16, 2024
Twitchy

Yesterday, we told you about the MS Society, and their decision to remove a 90-year-old volunteer who'd worked for them -- as a volunteer, mind you -- for six decades.

Her 'crime'? Asking what pronouns are and not being 'inclusive' enough.

No, seriously.

The MS Society rightly got a lot of blowback for this, and they issued a statement.

Check it out:

It reads:

For more than 75 years, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society has advanced one bold vision—a world free of MS. Through thousands of volunteers, dedicated staff, and generous donors, we live that vision every day. We welcome anyone to join us to advance that mission. As an organization, we firmly believe that we best serve and support those living with MS by creating a space that welcomes all. This is especially true for self-help group leaders, who are responsible for leading meetings for people affected by MS to confide in and support one another. Recently, a volunteer, Fran Itkoff, was asked to step away from her role because of statements that were viewed as not aligning with our policy of inclusion. Fran has been a valued member of our volunteer team for more than 60 years. We believe that our staff acted with the best of intentions and did their best to navigate a challenging issue. As an organization, we are in a continued conversation about assuring that our diversity, equity and inclusion policies evolve in service of our mission, and will reach out to Fran in service of this goal.

In other words, they're so committed to 'diversity, equity, and inclusion' that they'll fire anyone who doesn't conform.

Needless to say, they locked down replies, but they're getting absolutely wrecked in the quote-tweets.

Shameful doesn't begin to cover it.

They are cowards and extremely pathetic.

Might we remind you she was a volunteer. That's how dedicated she was.

And they just pushed her aside in the name of DEI.

Yes, they are.

Not a dime, and many people are saying the same thing.

They did double down, and it's backfiring. Big time.

This entire thing is just mind-boggling. We've lost all reason and sense.

This makes our brain hurt.

Yes, it is now gender ideology.

The Left and the far-woke always do this: they infest an organization, alienate its most ardent, reliable supporters in favor of a small cadre of whiners. They claim it's for 'diversity', and destroy the lives and careers of anyone who dares speak against it.

But that small cadre of people they bend over backwards to cater to? They don't care. They're not the customer base of the organization, and they're not suddenly going to start supporting it because the staff uses pronouns in their emails.

What does happen is the actual, dedicated supporters leave, and take their money with them. And the organization suffers. This means the MS Society is harming people with MS. The trans activists are not going to step up and donate money. People like Fran spent decades working to cure MS and they threw it all away to act like moral and intellectual superiors.

***

