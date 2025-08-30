Tow Truck Drivers Are Walking on Thin ICE If They Think They'll Get...
Bishop Robert Barron Shames Democrats for Attacking Prayer

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on August 30, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In the wake of the horrific Catholic school shooting in Minneapolis, many prominent Democrats went out of their way to condemn people's prayers and even used the fact that the victims of the alleged trans shooter Robert (Robin) Westman were at Mass as proof that prayer is pointless.

This includes Jen Psaki, Gavin Newsom, Mark Warner, and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

Bishop Robert Barron, who oversees the diocese of Winona-Rochester, MN, had a response to them:

Here's more from Fox News:

Minnesota Bishop Robert Barron sharply criticized Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for dismissing calls for prayer following Wednesday’s deadly Catholic school shooting, calling the mayor’s remarks 'completely asinine.'

'Catholics don’t think that prayer magically protects them from all suffering. After all, Jesus prayed fervently from the cross on which he was dying,' Barron told Fox News Digital.

The shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis killed two children and injured 18 other people during a morning Mass, according to police. FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the bureau is investigating the attack as both a possible act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime targeting Catholics.

Investigators said the gunman left anti-religious writings in his manifesto and scrawled similar messages on his firearms.

He's right.

And Democrats know this. But their goal here is to stand on the bodies of Catholic children to enact gun control legislation. Because they're ghouls.

Yes, it is.

There are many on the Left who applauded this attack on Christians and we told you about some of them here, here, and here.

And there are options to ending gun violence, like prohibiting gun-free zones and putting criminals in prison.

But Democrats want to strip us of our rights, and that's a non-starter.

Not a bad idea.

Amen.

'Justice' doesn't involve stripping innocent people of their God-given rights.

They were unsafe because a mentally ill man who thought he was a woman had been told by Democrats that Christians are domestic terrorists who want to kill him for his gender identity.

Guns aren't the problem here.

Yes, it does. There's a well-known story about a woman who escaped Ted Bundy's murder spree at her sorority house because she prayed the Rosary before bed. Even Bundy said something that repelled him from going into her room.

Not a coincidence, at all.

