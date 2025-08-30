Bishop Robert Barron Shames Democrats for Attacking Prayer

In the wake of the horrific Catholic school shooting in Minneapolis, many prominent Democrats went out of their way to condemn people's prayers and even used the fact that the victims of the alleged trans shooter Robert (Robin) Westman were at Mass as proof that prayer is pointless.

This includes Jen Psaki, Gavin Newsom, Mark Warner, and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

Bishop Robert Barron, who oversees the diocese of Winona-Rochester, MN, had a response to them:

Friends, prayer doesn't magically protect us from suffering. At its core, prayer is raising the mind and heart to God, which is absolutely appropriate in times of deep pain. https://t.co/j210UlxyVi — Bishop Robert Barron (@BishopBarron) August 29, 2025

Here's more from Fox News:

Minnesota Bishop Robert Barron sharply criticized Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for dismissing calls for prayer following Wednesday’s deadly Catholic school shooting, calling the mayor’s remarks 'completely asinine.' 'Catholics don’t think that prayer magically protects them from all suffering. After all, Jesus prayed fervently from the cross on which he was dying,' Barron told Fox News Digital. The shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis killed two children and injured 18 other people during a morning Mass, according to police. FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the bureau is investigating the attack as both a possible act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime targeting Catholics. Investigators said the gunman left anti-religious writings in his manifesto and scrawled similar messages on his firearms.

He's right.

And Democrats know this. But their goal here is to stand on the bodies of Catholic children to enact gun control legislation. Because they're ghouls.

Prayer is the balm you put on the wound. — Unserious Stoic (@kingsfan231) August 30, 2025

Yes, it is.

Thank you for speaking out in response to the mayor's derisive comments concerning prayer. Mocking Christianity or any religion is not acceptable. — Irene Deem (@ewtnsantarosa) August 29, 2025

This is exactly the thing. I’m an 18 year caregiver to my wife @CancerInsider - who was diagnosed with advanced CRC in her 20’s - 6 months after we were married.



I hope for a cure - we work for a cure.



I pray for strength and love in the face of impossibility. — Eddie Gallagher (@ejgallagher1) August 30, 2025

And there are options to ending gun violence, like prohibiting gun-free zones and putting criminals in prison.

But Democrats want to strip us of our rights, and that's a non-starter.

America needs an exorcism. We need a national day of prayer with St Michael and the archangels defending us in this battle between good and evil. — Kathye Piccirilli (@KathyePicc2999) August 29, 2025

Not a bad idea.

Minnesota may have some of the WORST politicians in the country, but we’re blessed with some of the BEST Catholic Bishops. https://t.co/YoF5KN2ZdZ — David Berthiaume (@Shooter_MN) August 29, 2025

Amen.

No is saying prayer isn’t appropriate. But if prayer, after raising the mind and heart to God, doesn’t move you to enact His justice and love upon the world, then you haven’t raised your mind and heart to God at all https://t.co/MueGVGxt2x — Theresa Zoe Williams (@TheresaZoe) August 30, 2025

'Justice' doesn't involve stripping innocent people of their God-given rights.

My God, what a way to twist what was said to score some points. I watched the video of the mayor speaking. He is tired of people offering only "thoughts and prayers" after every tragedy like this. He is appalled that children cannot feel safe at school or praying in Church. https://t.co/WsWBSwqrMw — D.W. Lafferty 🇨🇦 (@rightscholar) August 29, 2025

They were unsafe because a mentally ill man who thought he was a woman had been told by Democrats that Christians are domestic terrorists who want to kill him for his gender identity.

Guns aren't the problem here.

Prayer does help ward off the demonic https://t.co/ayNCKAmfQf — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 29, 2025

Yes, it does. There's a well-known story about a woman who escaped Ted Bundy's murder spree at her sorority house because she prayed the Rosary before bed. Even Bundy said something that repelled him from going into her room.

There is no coincidence that younger people are increasingly going back to church and increasingly becoming more conservative, and the loons on the left attacking prayer. https://t.co/Wm8C5yEPMy — Bob (@Bob19571941) August 30, 2025

Not a coincidence, at all.

