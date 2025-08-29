UNHINGED: Crazed Leftist Says He's HAPPY Catholic Schools Are Targets of Violence (WATCH)

This morning, Grateful Calvin penned a very thoughtful piece on the dangerous times we're living in. Do give it a read, because he's absolutely correct.

Earlier, we also told you about the Reddit user calling for more mass shootings at Christian churches and schools, because killing White Catholics and their children will maybe, finally help the Left achieve it's tyrannical gun control agenda.

Advertisement

It's sick and dangerous. But Reddit wasn't an isolated incident, as this unhinged Leftist demonstrates:

This unhinged liberal, who is part of the rainbow mafia, said he laughs at the children k*lled in the Minnesota school shooting and claims it’s about time churches, religious, and Catholic schools are targeted by mass shooters.



Can we find out who is this sick f**k? pic.twitter.com/qiSGF3FFyN — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) August 29, 2025

This is a declaration of war, isn't it?

Many people, including this writer, have children in Catholic schools. To watch someone call for the murder of our children over political differences is horrifying.

This monster laughing at dead children is proof the woke left’s hatred for faith has rotted their souls.



They’re evil, and they belong in cages.. — Emilia Henderson (@Emilia__writes) August 29, 2025

They are

Those eyes... pic.twitter.com/DJcMvBW9OT — Mark Who blocks simps & tards 🇺🇸 (@mchen0919) August 29, 2025

Always with the crazy eyes.

They keep doing this meme.



It’s insane pic.twitter.com/PIeT5MRIzs — Fanatic 🇺🇸 (@crusade_enjoyer) August 29, 2025

Absolutely insane.

This monster laughing at dead children is proof the woke left’s hatred for faith has rotted their souls.



They’re evil, and they belong in cages.. — Emilia Henderson (@Emilia__writes) August 29, 2025

They are a danger to society at this point.

So right-wingers want to remove stupid left-leaning ideologies.



But left-wingers are okay/want to K I L L right wingers’ kids.



That’s the difference 😡 — Kuaroo, PhD (@kuaroo_) August 29, 2025

Bingo.

This.

This is the left when they are out of power, this has always been the left when they are out of power.



I hope no one is surprised by this.



The tolerance thing has always been a lie that they told themselves. https://t.co/3xAAYGYUdg — Uberminch (@uberminch) August 29, 2025

Imagine what they'll do if they ever regain power.

This is the moral code of the American Left.

The right/Maga/Christian/conservative side is so evil that any evil done to them is justified.



Just watch current events. You'll see it from their own mouths. https://t.co/Qza2dRzWEM — Caleb Landis (@CalebLandis8) August 29, 2025

Advertisement

They're telling us who they are and what they believe.

Listen to them.

And vote accordingly.

Democrats still can’t understand their low approval ratings https://t.co/LiOwJKOqyW — Bulldog 🏈 🇺🇸 (@Bulldog78932701) August 29, 2025

Maybe they'll get into single digits.

He should be arrested for inciting violence. https://t.co/1FNmaAAReH — KasiaTheCatholic (@KasiaItaliana) August 29, 2025

Say this about any other demographic group and you would be.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.



