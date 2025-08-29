Thanks, Trump! It Had to Hurt CNN to Report Gas Prices Are the...
UNHINGED: Crazed Leftist Says He's HAPPY Catholic Schools Are Targets of Violence (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on August 29, 2025

This morning, Grateful Calvin penned a very thoughtful piece on the dangerous times we're living in. Do give it a read, because he's absolutely correct.

Earlier, we also told you about the Reddit user calling for more mass shootings at Christian churches and schools, because killing White Catholics and their children will maybe, finally help the Left achieve it's tyrannical gun control agenda.

It's sick and dangerous. But Reddit wasn't an isolated incident, as this unhinged Leftist demonstrates:

This is a declaration of war, isn't it?

Many people, including this writer, have children in Catholic schools. To watch someone call for the murder of our children over political differences is horrifying.

They are

Always with the crazy eyes.

Absolutely insane.

They are a danger to society at this point.

Bingo.

This.

Imagine what they'll do if they ever regain power.

They're telling us who they are and what they believe.

Listen to them.

And vote accordingly.

Maybe they'll get into single digits.

Say this about any other demographic group and you would be.

