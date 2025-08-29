Reddit Users Calls for MORE Violence Against Christians to Achieve Left's Tyrannical Gun Control Agenda

'We'll keep killing you until you give up your rights' is a heck of an argument, but it's one that a Reddit user thinks is the path to finally getting the Left's gun-control agenda passed.

It's not, but if they want to go down this path, with 137 million gun owners in the country, we wish them luck.

Dear God have mercy pic.twitter.com/FlMIsXqlWH — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) August 28, 2025

This is who the Left is.

Reddit is literally enabling these people who are unwell. Radicalizing them into thinking shooting up a place is a way to get gun reform?



Targeting vulnerable church goers and children on hallowed ground, there is a special place in the afterlife for these people. — Smoke Σ𝕏 (@SmokeEx) August 28, 2025

They've already spent the last two days attacking prayer. This is the next logical step.

I don’t believe these people should have rights anymore. — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) August 28, 2025

It's easy to understand this argument.

We have multiple armed parishioners at our Church for services, including the weekly school mass.



If we must, we will kill. — DriveBy Geek (@DriveByGeek) August 29, 2025

This writer knows her fellow parishioners are also armed.

Most of those conservative churches have intentional conceal and carry people for security purposes. And it is in response to churches getting shot up. It will not go as the inane Reddit commenter thinks. — Summer Is Here Calvin (@MWBRI) August 28, 2025

Many churches also beefed up security after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

He would literally meet Jesus if he tried that at the church I go to.



We’re strapped, homeslice. — Rob Smithson (@RobSmithson6) August 29, 2025

As it should be.

If they are openly talking about killing you and your family WHILE you're armed, imagine what they'll do once they disarm you. — TomFromIT (@TomFromIT_45) August 28, 2025

Ding! Ding! Ding!

They have nothing good planned once they disarm us.

We need common sense Reddit control https://t.co/uo9RYfYkKz pic.twitter.com/AtTO0HOjet — Rightwingism Appalachia (@Rw_Appalachia) August 29, 2025

We sure do.

This is who we are fighting.



Their name is Legion. https://t.co/b8Gwi2UW4M — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) August 28, 2025

YUP.

When they say "how many kids need to die", they're really asking "how many more kids do we need to shoot before we can bully the country into our political ideology".



They literally have a political organization on their side called "By Any Means Necessary".



Carry a gun, and… https://t.co/FquwVtsxvL — Feni𝕏 Ammunition (@FenixAmmunition) August 29, 2025

This.

Reddit needs to be shut down. It’s a cesspool of hate, bigotry and violence. https://t.co/E5z9gIJSTB — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) August 29, 2025

Nothing of value would be lost.

"Pass gun laws or we'll shoot up your church."



This is how you get normals to want to genocide you.



Have fun with that. https://t.co/Vowsa3cQPR — Lost Orangutan (@Lost_Orangutan) August 29, 2025

Yes. Have fun with this.

When your party is built on hate, envy, division, and violence ... no words for how scary this is. https://t.co/NIoYgC9qWt — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 29, 2025

That's why they're never, ever getting our guns.

For 4 years under Biden every government agency and news corp was saying that white men were a "domestic terrorist threat".



They did everything they could to put us in jail, they put Douglass in jail for a MEME.



Trump needs to go after these psychos. Leftists are terrorists. https://t.co/HtROz8nCME — bumbadum (@bumbadum14) August 29, 2025

They sure are. That whole 'domestic terrorist' thing was pure projection.

