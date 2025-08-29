Charlamagne Tha God Torches Ex-DNC Chief Jaime Harrison and Dems for Biden Cover-Up...
Reddit Users Calls for MORE Violence Against Christians to Achieve Left's Tyrannical Gun Control Agenda

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on August 29, 2025
Meme screenshot

'We'll keep killing you until you give up your rights' is a heck of an argument, but it's one that a Reddit user thinks is the path to finally getting the Left's gun-control agenda passed.

It's not, but if they want to go down this path, with 137 million gun owners in the country, we wish them luck.

This is who the Left is.

They've already spent the last two days attacking prayer. This is the next logical step.

It's easy to understand this argument.

This writer knows her fellow parishioners are also armed.

Many churches also beefed up security after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

As it should be.

Ding! Ding! Ding!

They have nothing good planned once they disarm us.

We sure do.

YUP.

This.

Nothing of value would be lost.

Yes. Have fun with this.

That's why they're never, ever getting our guns.

They sure are. That whole 'domestic terrorist' thing was pure projection.

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM FIREARMS GUN CONTROL GUN RIGHTS SECOND AMENDMENT

