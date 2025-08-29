Thank U, Next: John Fetterman Celebrates Israeli's Elimination of Houthi Leadership
VIP
Tennis Fan's Shameful Act: Man Steals Child's Souvenir Hat at US Open, Sparks...
The AFL-CIO Rally for 'Workers' Rights' Will Make You Wish You Had Neither...
WE KNOW: Joy Reid Says She Is DEI and That's How She Got...
Tragic Discovery: Bodies of Two Israeli Hostages, Including Oct. 7 Hero, Found Murdered...
Thanks, Trump! It Had to Hurt CNN to Report Gas Prices Are the...
Trump Administration to Deny or Revoke Palestinian Authority and PLO Visas Before U.N....
UNHINGED: Crazed Leftist Says He's HAPPY Catholic Schools Are Targets of Violence (WATCH)
Charlamagne Tha God Torches Ex-DNC Chief Jaime Harrison and Dems for Biden Cover-Up...
Scott Jennings Speaks for ALL of Us When He Rejects the 'Experts' Who...
VIP
Another Perfect Example of What Gov. Gavin Newsom Brags About vs. What Was...
Reddit Users Calls for MORE Violence Against Christians to Achieve Left's Tyrannical Gun...
'Out of Respect for a Monster?' NBC News Issues Apologetic CORRECTION to Story...
Blake Lively's Ridiculous Legal Blunder: Megyn Kelly Slams Actress for 'Narcissistic' Sub...

Andy Ngo Shines Spotlight on Socialist Rifle Association Training Leftist Radicals In Political Violence

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on August 29, 2025
AP Photo/Robin Rayne

This is the fourth story today highlighting radical Leftists who are encouraging political violence against conservatives and Christians. A Lefty Reddit user demanded more mass shootings at Catholic schools and Christian Churches to get gun control legislation passed, a Leftist man said he was happy about the horrific shooting in Minnesota and hoped to see more, and the radical base of the Democratic Party is unhappy with the state of the world.

Advertisement

Now Andy Ngo is bringing us news about the Socialist Rifle Association, which is not teaching self-defense and firearms safety, but training an army of radical Leftists in the ways of political violence.

Scary, scary stuff.

Ngo also reported on the 'death before detransition' post that was made on X back in June.

Our sentiments exactly.

Bingo.

Never forget.

Recommended

Jessica Tarlov Shows What an UGLY, Sore Loser She Is After Joey Jones DESTROYS Her In Gun Control Debate
Sam J.
Advertisement

This writer opposes red flag laws in execution -- they'd always be used to strip law-abiding people of their rights. That being said, she'd be fine if we stripped trans individuals and their enablers of gun rights under red-flag laws.

The Minneapolis shooter wasn't a member of the NRA, and yet the NRA was blamed for his actions.

So this checks out.

THIS.

Advertisement

Congratulations, indeed.

We didn't know this either.

It's probably domestic terrorism.

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.


Tags:

BLACK LIVES MATTER DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN VIOLENCE TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jessica Tarlov Shows What an UGLY, Sore Loser She Is After Joey Jones DESTROYS Her In Gun Control Debate
Sam J.
The AFL-CIO Rally for 'Workers' Rights' Will Make You Wish You Had Neither Eyes Nor Ears
Grateful Calvin
Scott Jennings Speaks for ALL of Us When He Rejects the 'Experts' Who Think Men Can Get Pregnant (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Thank U, Next: John Fetterman Celebrates Israeli's Elimination of Houthi Leadership
Amy Curtis
UNHINGED: Crazed Leftist Says He's HAPPY Catholic Schools Are Targets of Violence (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
WE KNOW: Joy Reid Says She Is DEI and That's How She Got Into College (NO ONE Is Surprised)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jessica Tarlov Shows What an UGLY, Sore Loser She Is After Joey Jones DESTROYS Her In Gun Control Debate Sam J.
Advertisement