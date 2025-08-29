Andy Ngo Shines Spotlight on Socialist Rifle Association Training Leftist Radicals In Political Violence

This is the fourth story today highlighting radical Leftists who are encouraging political violence against conservatives and Christians. A Lefty Reddit user demanded more mass shootings at Catholic schools and Christian Churches to get gun control legislation passed, a Leftist man said he was happy about the horrific shooting in Minnesota and hoped to see more, and the radical base of the Democratic Party is unhappy with the state of the world.

Now Andy Ngo is bringing us news about the Socialist Rifle Association, which is not teaching self-defense and firearms safety, but training an army of radical Leftists in the ways of political violence.

The Socialist Rifle Association is one of the far-left militia groups that train transgender and Antifa-linked radicals to kill.



The Minnesota chapter uses the same symbols that the Minneapolis trans mass sh—ter put in his manifesto journal detailing death before detransition. https://t.co/0qyyOhB9CX pic.twitter.com/JQdrVnJkVM — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 29, 2025

Ngo also reported on the 'death before detransition' post that was made on X back in June.

!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 29, 2025

This happens because Democrats never go to prison for literally anything they do, so they just keep getting more radical and bold — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 29, 2025

Why are trans people allowed to purchase firearms? They were considered mentally ill until very recently, when the WHO removed transgenderism as a mental illness in 2019. Almost sounds like this was a carefully crafted plan by the powers at be for some time now. Start… — Joe (@joebroman_) August 29, 2025

This writer opposes red flag laws in execution -- they'd always be used to strip law-abiding people of their rights. That being said, she'd be fine if we stripped trans individuals and their enablers of gun rights under red-flag laws.

Imagine if the NRA trained a shooter whose manifesto matched their symbols. The media would scream nonstop. But when it’s the Socialist Rifle Association? Silence. Double standards protect killers, not kids. — merikuh (@merikuh) August 29, 2025

The Minneapolis shooter wasn't a member of the NRA, and yet the NRA was blamed for his actions.

This isn't about self defense. No one is trying to kill anyone in the They/Them cult. This is about offensive political violence. This is obviously a clear and present danger. https://t.co/OoQsDKxTq0 — Vicki McKenna (@VickiMcKenna) August 29, 2025

Congratulations - that's a lawful ground for National Guard to enforce in Minneapolis and anywhere with those chapters:

A conspiracy to against civil rights (18 USC 1985) not being addressed by the State, warrants calling forth the militia (the NG) "to execute the laws of the… https://t.co/CEq0nSvhqF — G.R. Mead (@GRMead3) August 29, 2025

Thank you for your stellar documentation of the trans-movement's violent mission, @MrAndyNgo. I had no idea there was a Socialist Rifle Association until this post. Please continue to keep us informed. Thank you again. https://t.co/VeBCrvsWXE — Gerald Baggot (@GeraldBaggot) August 29, 2025

If it looks like domestic terrorism and acts like domestic terrorism… https://t.co/rBvFxnXDWL — Diego (@SnoozeThroughF1) August 29, 2025

