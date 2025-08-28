Andy Ngo, Libs of TikTok Red-Flag Disturbing ‘Death Before Transition’ Post

Minneapolis Mourns: Father Remembers Young Son Tragically Lost in Wednesday's Catholic Chu...
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on August 28, 2025
Twitter

This post was actually posted back on June 20, but it got some attention after Wednesday's mass shooting at a Catholic church by a trans-identifying male. Unfortunately, we can't embed the post because X has limited its visibility because it may violate X's rules against violent speech. Andy Ngo and Libs of TikTok got screenshots, though, and ErikaTheCatgirl seems to be enjoying his newfound fame.

Here's the accompanying photo of firearms, shotgun shells, and prescription pill bottles laid out on a trans flag:


Red-flagging this post might be a good idea. Why are trans people and their allies so violent? Remember the "Transgender Day of Vengeance" that was scheduled soon after the Nashville school shooting? The "Transgender Rights or Else" T-shirts with rifles in trans flag colors?

What's that supposed to mean?

Defend yourself against what? Involuntary detransitioning?

We suppose one can be trans and also a gun enthusiast, but posting photos of guns and pill bottles along with the message "death before detransition" does raise more than a few red flags.


