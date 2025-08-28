Andy Ngo, Libs of TikTok Red-Flag Disturbing ‘Death Before Transition’ Post

This post was actually posted back on June 20, but it got some attention after Wednesday's mass shooting at a Catholic church by a trans-identifying male. Unfortunately, we can't embed the post because X has limited its visibility because it may violate X's rules against violent speech. Andy Ngo and Libs of TikTok got screenshots, though, and ErikaTheCatgirl seems to be enjoying his newfound fame.

This is literally what the Minneapolis mass sh—ter of church children believed. In his manifesto, he has a page expressing some regret about transitioning (he was a minor), but that it was too late for him, and he was going to kill and die.



Death before detransition. https://t.co/euRYOI7kxy — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 28, 2025

Here's the accompanying photo of firearms, shotgun shells, and prescription pill bottles laid out on a trans flag:





Red-flagging this post might be a good idea. Why are trans people and their allies so violent? Remember the "Transgender Day of Vengeance" that was scheduled soon after the Nashville school shooting? The "Transgender Rights or Else" T-shirts with rifles in trans flag colors?

I'm going to buy a new red dot just for you 😘 — ErikaTheCatgirl (@ErikaTheCatgirl) August 28, 2025

What's that supposed to mean?

Waow i am really famous now! Hi everyone!!! I love you!!!



This shit is fr so funny to me. Some dumbass kills innocent children and somehow I'm next because i dare to defend myself. pic.twitter.com/d5yScjuUff — ErikaTheCatgirl (@ErikaTheCatgirl) August 28, 2025

Defend yourself against what? Involuntary detransitioning?

Reading through the comments on that post is terrifying, no words… — Bonnie S 🇺🇸❤️🐶 (@BonnieS21912114) August 28, 2025

How many of these ticking time bombs exist right now after years of drugs? Terrifying. — That Other JJ (@ThatOtherJJ) August 28, 2025

Wow that’s alarming. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 28, 2025

See something, say something. — DeeZeeRN (@DeeplorableRN) August 28, 2025

I love the medication bottles sprinkled in. It really shows the toxicity — RealAmerican (@RealAmerican223) August 28, 2025

Those unconstitutional red flag laws don’t seem to be working.. — Mike Johnson (@MechanicMike86) August 28, 2025

"He/she was on our radar." — Miguel Spoonbender (@omaticman) August 28, 2025

There truly has to be some connection to the drugs they take. I just took a deep dive on their page. Strange is all I can say.

I get that they want to be left alone to live their lives, but something is off, it’s like they are controlled or something. — Dawn L. Bryce (@dnjbryce) August 28, 2025

We suppose one can be trans and also a gun enthusiast, but posting photos of guns and pill bottles along with the message "death before detransition" does raise more than a few red flags.

Next time i make a death before detransition post my load out will be 100 times better btw — ErikaTheCatgirl (@ErikaTheCatgirl) August 28, 2025





