Mark Warner's Bizarre Anti-Prayer Pro-Gun Control Video Is SO Cringe It Gets RATIO'd Into Orbit (Watch)

Oh, good. Virginia Senator Mark Warner took time out of his busy schedule being a do-nothing bureaucrat to make an awkward video where he shamed Americans for showing respect for the dead and praying. You'd think by now Democrats would have figured out this is not a winning message, but then again, these are the same people who are already at 19%, it's not as if they're exactly self-aware.

And please, someone close to these dinosaurs, tell them to clip the freaking mic to their shirt? It's a lapel mic, doofus.

Watch this:

Thoughts and prayers and lowered flags don’t cut it. It’s time for Congress to do more to stop senseless mass shootings. pic.twitter.com/34IURRPMpa — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) August 27, 2025

Oooh, he's so tough.

Not to mention he looks like Lurch, right? Now that we've said it, you can't help but see it.

There's a good answer, but we doubt that's the sort of action he wants Congress to take.

Why didn’t the landmark gun reform legislation signed by Biden in 2022 prevent this? pic.twitter.com/lCfNfOVvPR — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) August 28, 2025

What do you know? Democrats tried this once already.

Guess that wasn't the answer either.

RFK Jr., Secretary of HHS:

“We're launching studies on the potential contribution of some of the SSRI drugs and some of the other psychiatric drugs that might be contributing to violence.”



But I’m sure that’s not the Constitution violating, gun grabbing action you wanted. — Karen Hamilton (@KarenHamiltonVA) August 28, 2025

True. If Democrats can't disarm all Americans in the name of the greater good, they don't want to hear any other ideas.

And that's just the truth, whether they want to admit it or not.

