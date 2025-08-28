Mark Warner's Bizarre Anti-Prayer Pro-Gun Control Video Is SO Cringe It Gets RATIO'd Into Orbit (Watch)

BY THE WAY: Mayor Jacob Frey Shows Catholics Are an Afterthought In Wake...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:20 PM on August 28, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Oh, good. Virginia Senator Mark Warner took time out of his busy schedule being a do-nothing bureaucrat to make an awkward video where he shamed Americans for showing respect for the dead and praying. You'd think by now Democrats would have figured out this is not a winning message, but then again, these are the same people who are already at 19%, it's not as if they're exactly self-aware.

And please, someone close to these dinosaurs, tell them to clip the freaking mic to their shirt? It's a lapel mic, doofus.

Watch this:

Oooh, he's so tough.

Not to mention he looks like Lurch, right? Now that we've said it, you can't help but see it.

There's a good answer, but we doubt that's the sort of action he wants Congress to take.

What do you know? Democrats tried this once already.

Guess that wasn't the answer either.

True. If Democrats can't disarm all Americans in the name of the greater good, they don't want to hear any other ideas. 

And that's just the truth, whether they want to admit it or not.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic madness and monumental hypocrisy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

