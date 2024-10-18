What Planet Is She Living On? Kamala Harris' Statement on Trump's Al Smith Appearance Is PURE COPE

Twitchy covered quite a bit of Donald Trump's appearance at the annual Al Smith Dinner in New York. Comedian Jim Gaffigan roasted TF out of Kamala, Trump was absolutely hilarious (sometimes brutally so) and even Chuck Schumer wasn't spared. He also got a little spiritual ('cause surviving two assassination attempts will do that to a fella).

The Al Smith dinner -- and the roasting therein -- is a tradition. One that Kamala Harris herself couldn't be bothered to partake in, save for this stupid, dated, cringe video. She's the first candidate to skip the event since Walter Mondale in 1984, and probably because she can't speak to a crowd and can't take a joke.

But her campaign did release a statement that's a pile full of butt hurt and cope:

Here’s Kamala’s statement on Trump’s roast.



Her campaign is operating in a different universe. pic.twitter.com/n1meAhQ9RC — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 18, 2024

Honey, we all saw the videos. Trump killed it.

You could've been there, but you opted not to.

Oh -- and Kamala's in no position to talk about anyone's cognitive function. She spent years hiding Biden's issues from the public so she has ZERO credibility or authority here.

You know they had this written before the event even kicked off. 😂 — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 18, 2024

YUP.

This is the new narrative from the Kamala campaign: Trump is unfit.

But as this writer said above, she's got no authority to make that argument. She blew that chance by covering for Biden.

What are they going to do about the half-hour video that showcases President Trump in top comedic form? — The Oldest Member (@PrimeBeef45) October 18, 2024

They're going to tell people not to trust their eyes and ears.

She’s too dumb to realize that the candidates aren’t supposed to try and be standup comics, half the charm is them just being who they are.



Which is hard for her, because her identity is 100% what her handlers want her to be, she has no authenticity.



You’d think someone running… — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) October 18, 2024

The post continues:

You’d think someone running for president would be more well versed at an event that every candidate (except one) has attended in that last 80 f**king years.

You'd think. But Kamala is so incredibly inauthentic it's actually funny.

Harris decided to skip the Al Smith Dinner a while ago, but I wonder if she regretted her decision after tonight. It just seems like a socially-awkward thing to do for a candidate who is sliding in the polls to not show up to a good-natured, bipartisan event like this. — Narnia Defense Force (@NarniaNitro) October 18, 2024

She missed a very big opportunity to endear herself to voters.

Oh well.

I don’t believe I’ve ever seen a rebuttal to a roast. It’s like @CNN fact-checking Saturday Night Live skits. pic.twitter.com/JJN9bHvFAk — furious_🚀🌛🚀🌛🚀_a (@furious_a) October 18, 2024

The joy is long gone.

Just like her momentum.

Tell me you’re a sore loser without saying you’re a sore loser https://t.co/uscedoCdRJ — Liberty Lolita 🇺🇸 (@LibertyLolita) October 18, 2024

She's a sore loser.

She's still on about his cholesterol levels? https://t.co/AwzfQlwbmp — Passably Affable (@tbrusletten) October 18, 2024

Yup.

That'll bring back the voters who are fleeing the Democrats.

Not.

Yes. It requires a sense of humor and the ability to not take oneself too seriously.

Kamala has neither of those qualities.

This response is not only completely inaccurate, it's also lame and humorless. https://t.co/N5tCcgpH0f — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) October 18, 2024

And it could not be more clear why Kamala skipped the event.

It’s like she’s trying to lose at this point. https://t.co/AJ4ivNyOII — Brittany (@bccover) October 18, 2024

YUP.

We'll leave you with this:

Morning. She had an opportunity to make fun of Trump, herself, humanize herself to the public, etc but couldn't do it. Instead, she allowed Trump to steal the show, and legitimately make the crowd laugh. Her camp then issues this whiny a** statement, which makes her and her team,… pic.twitter.com/BEZ9IvwBns — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) October 18, 2024

The entire post reads:

Her camp then issues this whiny a** statement, which makes her and her team, look even worse. I've never seen a more inept move in a campaign.

Neither have we. But all of this is 100% correct.