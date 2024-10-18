OOF! Kamala NOT Feeling the Love Over Post About Loving Her Country Because...
CBP and FEMA Post Promotional Video 'Helping' with Hurricane Clean Up and It's...
Dan Bongino Goes After Kamala HQ Account for Straight Up Lying About His...
Kara Swisher and the CNN Panel Experience Sudden Memory Loss Over Ban of...
PATHOLOGICAL: JD Vance Goes Straight FIRE Calling Kamala OUT for Pretending She HASN'T...
Here's CBS News Trying to Pin the Cost of Cleaning Up Biden &...
WI Woman Attends Trump Rally AND a Kamala Rally and What She Found...
Not to be Outdone by OTHER Stupid People with Stupid Takes, Jen Rubin...
VIP
'Morning Joe' Tries to Figure Out Why Trump Voters Don't Understand Their Freedom...
OMG, They're PISSED! Al Smith Crowd's Reaction to Kamala's Pre-Taped Skit Was Unlike...
She Attended the DNC, and It Made Her Sick
Kamala Spokesman SUPER STOKED So Many People Watched Kamala on Fox News, There's...
'When Hitler Isn't Bad Enough!' The Atlantic Ups Dictator Ante to Sound Alarm...
ARGLE BARGLE REEE! DBag Michael Cohen COMPLETELY Melting Down Tells Us He Knows...

What Planet Is She Living On? Kamala Harris' Statement on Trump's Al Smith Appearance Is PURE COPE

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on October 18, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Twitchy covered quite a bit of Donald Trump's appearance at the annual Al Smith Dinner in New York. Comedian Jim Gaffigan roasted TF out of Kamala, Trump was absolutely hilarious (sometimes brutally so) and even Chuck Schumer wasn't spared. He also got a little spiritual ('cause surviving two assassination attempts will do that to a fella).

Advertisement

The Al Smith dinner -- and the roasting therein -- is a tradition. One that Kamala Harris herself couldn't be bothered to partake in, save for this stupid, dated, cringe video. She's the first candidate to skip the event since Walter Mondale in 1984, and probably because she can't speak to a crowd and can't take a joke.

But her campaign did release a statement that's a pile full of butt hurt and cope:

Honey, we all saw the videos. Trump killed it.

You could've been there, but you opted not to.

Oh -- and Kamala's in no position to talk about anyone's cognitive function. She spent years hiding Biden's issues from the public so she has ZERO credibility or authority here.

YUP.

This is the new narrative from the Kamala campaign: Trump is unfit.

But as this writer said above, she's got no authority to make that argument. She blew that chance by covering for Biden.

They're going to tell people not to trust their eyes and ears.

Recommended

WI Woman Attends Trump Rally AND a Kamala Rally and What She Found Was So DAMNING - for Kamala (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

The post continues:

You’d think someone running for president would be more well versed at an event that every candidate (except one) has attended in that last 80 f**king years.

You'd think. But Kamala is so incredibly inauthentic it's actually funny.

She missed a very big opportunity to endear herself to voters.

Oh well.

The joy is long gone.

Just like her momentum.

She's a sore loser.

Yup.

That'll bring back the voters who are fleeing the Democrats.

Not.

Yes. It requires a sense of humor and the ability to not take oneself too seriously.

Kamala has neither of those qualities.

Advertisement

And it could not be more clear why Kamala skipped the event.

YUP.

We'll leave you with this:

The entire post reads:

Her camp then issues this whiny a** statement, which makes her and her team, look even worse. I've never seen a more inept move in a campaign.

Neither have we. But all of this is 100% correct.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS NEW YORK 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WI Woman Attends Trump Rally AND a Kamala Rally and What She Found Was So DAMNING - for Kamala (Watch)
Sam J.
Dan Bongino Goes After Kamala HQ Account for Straight Up Lying About His Interview With President Trump
justmindy
OOF! Kamala NOT Feeling the Love Over Post About Loving Her Country Because of the Love She Loves to Love
Sam J.
Kara Swisher and the CNN Panel Experience Sudden Memory Loss Over Ban of the Hunter Biden Laptop Story
justmindy
PATHOLOGICAL: JD Vance Goes Straight FIRE Calling Kamala OUT for Pretending She HASN'T Been VP (Watch)
Sam J.
CBP and FEMA Post Promotional Video 'Helping' with Hurricane Clean Up and It's So Very Cringe
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WI Woman Attends Trump Rally AND a Kamala Rally and What She Found Was So DAMNING - for Kamala (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement