FALLING APART at the Seams: During Final Weeks of the Campaign, Momentum Shifts AGAINST Kamala Harris

All of the supposed 'momentum' behind Kamala Harris was smoke and mirrors -- the propping up of a terrible, unpopular candidate by a media desperate to defeat Donald Trump. This writer believes their hope was they'd be able to maintain the charade for the short months of the campaign and drag Kamala across the finish line on November 5.

Time moves differently in the political world, however, and even the truncated campaign couldn't hide the reality of Kamala long enough to secure her the White House.

She's a terrible candidate. There's a reason she didn't get any delegates in 2020 and didn't face a primary challenge in 2024 -- the Democratic Party base rejected her once and, if there had been a snap primary after Joe Biden was ousted from the campaign, she wouldn't be the nominee now.

But she's the nominee. And she's losing.

In the critical final weeks of this campaign, momentum is shifting against her and that's very, very bad news:

Momentum shifts against Vice President Harris in presidential race https://t.co/LhvXhfOCCA — The Hill (@thehill) October 17, 2024

More from The Hill:

The tides of the election are turning against Vice President Harris. During the late summer and heading into fall, Harris appeared to be the candidate with the momentum, with Democrats comparing her candidacy to former President Obama’s 2008 run. After President Biden dropped out of the race, Democrats had made gains in the polls, making up lost ground where Biden had stumbled. But recent polls suggest that energy has leveled off. While Harris still has a narrow edge over former President Trump nationally and in several battleground states, she has been losing ground. Poll numbers from Decision Desk HQ, for example, show she has lost 4 percentage points in the past month.

She's far behind Joe Biden's 2020 polling among black voters. Hispanic men in Arizona and Nevada are jumping ship. RCP's polling shows Trump trouncing her in the Electoral College.

She is a terrible candidate — CARLA CAMARAO (@CARLACAMARAO_) October 17, 2024

She really is.

I guess the voters don’t much like a testy presidential candidate. — 🇺🇸America First Stacy🇺🇸 (@Discoveringme40) October 17, 2024

They do not.

Kind of bad timing for that to be happening to her. — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) October 17, 2024

It sure is. The worst possible timing.

Or are the pollsters just forced to be more honest closer to election day? — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) October 17, 2024

This is what we call 'CYA' -- this way they can say they were 'right' about the election, even though they've been telling us Kamala had it in the bag since July.

She had no momentum. It was all fake. Trump is going to win this. — Conservative Dude (@swterry911) October 17, 2024

The reason Joe Biden is not the candidate is not because he's got the cognitive function of a turnip, it's because he was going to lose. Kamala Harris -- half of the Biden-Harris administration -- is no different than Biden, by her own admission.

I was just told that Kamala just hit a home run on that Fox interview. 🤔 — John in SC 🌙🌴 (@johninsc1) October 17, 2024

So were we.

They lied to us.

Good. She's terrible. And she doesn't deserve to be the first female president. She's an insult to all women who are more qualified for this role. — 𝕂𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@KateArete) October 17, 2024

She really is.

Reminder that she is a horrible candidate and an unlikeable person. Always has been. Once she loses the Dems are going to file her away somewhere, we'll never see her again. https://t.co/3hYLPMNPre — ChadWolf (@ChadSpecialist) October 17, 2024

Which is why -- in this writer's opinion -- Shapiro, Whitmer, and Newsom all stayed away from being her VP nominee.

LOOK WHAT HAPPENED TO MY JOY, MA ! https://t.co/BlCfRWNjBq — jcdurbant (@jcdurbant) October 17, 2024

This made us chuckle.

LOL there was no momentum in her favor that wasn’t manufactured by far left radical Democrats https://t.co/E6nFiTFzPp — 🎼I’mAnAmerican🎼 🇺🇸💯🇺🇸 (@jse_amor) October 17, 2024

Exactly this.

The Kamala Collapse



Biden final debate = Harris interview with Baier. https://t.co/iVp73Fmfq9 — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) October 17, 2024

It sure is.