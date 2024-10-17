VIP
FALLING APART at the Seams: During Final Weeks of the Campaign, Momentum Shifts AGAINST Kamala Harris

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on October 17, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

All of the supposed 'momentum' behind Kamala Harris was smoke and mirrors -- the propping up of a terrible, unpopular candidate by a media desperate to defeat Donald Trump. This writer believes their hope was they'd be able to maintain the charade for the short months of the campaign and drag Kamala across the finish line on November 5.

Time moves differently in the political world, however, and even the truncated campaign couldn't hide the reality of Kamala long enough to secure her the White House.

She's a terrible candidate. There's a reason she didn't get any delegates in 2020 and didn't face a primary challenge in 2024 -- the Democratic Party base rejected her once and, if there had been a snap primary after Joe Biden was ousted from the campaign, she wouldn't be the nominee now.

But she's the nominee. And she's losing.

In the critical final weeks of this campaign, momentum is shifting against her and that's very, very bad news:

More from The Hill:

The tides of the election are turning against Vice President Harris. 

During the late summer and heading into fall, Harris appeared to be the candidate with the momentum, with Democrats comparing her candidacy to former President Obama’s 2008 run.

After President Biden dropped out of the race, Democrats had made gains in the polls, making up lost ground where Biden had stumbled. 

But recent polls suggest that energy has leveled off. While Harris still has a narrow edge over former President Trump nationally and in several battleground states, she has been losing ground. 

Poll numbers from Decision Desk HQ, for example, show she has lost 4 percentage points in the past month.

She's far behind Joe Biden's 2020 polling among black voters. Hispanic men in Arizona and Nevada are jumping ship. RCP's polling shows Trump trouncing her in the Electoral College.

She really is.

They do not.

It sure is. The worst possible timing.

This is what we call 'CYA' -- this way they can say they were 'right' about the election, even though they've been telling us Kamala had it in the bag since July.

The reason Joe Biden is not the candidate is not because he's got the cognitive function of a turnip, it's because he was going to lose. Kamala Harris -- half of the Biden-Harris administration -- is no different than Biden, by her own admission.

So were we.

They lied to us.

She really is.

Which is why -- in this writer's opinion -- Shapiro, Whitmer, and Newsom all stayed away from being her VP nominee.

This made us chuckle.

Exactly this.

It sure is.

