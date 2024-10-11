'You and Kamala DISAGREE?!' WATCH Tim Walz Fall FLAT on His Weird, Puffy...
RCP's Current Electoral College Map Might Make Harris and Walz Want to Re-Up Calls to Abolish the EC

Doug P.  |  11:05 AM on October 11, 2024
Meme

Earlier this week we told you about the Harris campaign's attempt to do some backpedaling on previous called to abolish the Electoral College, as Tim Walz did at a fundraiser recently. 

Team Harris immediately tried to walk that back:

That reminded of when the Biden White House would come out and tell everybody that Joe Biden didn't speak for the official position of his administration.

However, we'll see what Kamala Harris and Tim Walz actually think should be done with the Electoral College if current projections end up holding true. The Democrats have to be a little nervous when they see this, via @TomBevanRCP: 

If Trump wins the switch from "we don't want to ban the Electoral College" and "denying the results of an election is a grave threat to democracy" to "scrap the EC and don't certify Trump's victory" will be lighting fast. 

Based on Harris' Univision town hall disaster and the above projection her campaign has to be in full-on panic mode right about now. That's why they're going to have Harris out there a little less and let people like Barack Obama do the talking. 

