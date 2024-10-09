Harris Campaign Backpedals BIG TIME After Tim Walz Calls to Abolish Electoral College (So Did Kamala)

CBS Had Different 'Editorial Standards' When They Interviewed Dad of 8-Year-Old Israeli Ho...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on October 09, 2024
Townhall Media

Every four years it's the same song and dance: the Left calls to abolish the Electoral College. They forget we are a republic and not a democracy, and they hate that the Electoral College gives red states a voice in the presidential elections.

Yesterday, Tim Walz called for the abolishing of the Electoral College:

Why? Well:

Gov. Tim Walz made a new push for booting the Electoral College in favor of a national popular vote, as Democrats are again wary of a scenario in which Vice President Kamala Harris wins the popular vote but fails to secure the presidency.

“I think all of us know the Electoral College needs to go,” Walz said at a campaign fundraiser with California Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday afternoon, according to pool reporters in the room. “We need a national popular vote that is something. But that’s not the world we live in.”

This isn't the way a winning campaign acts, for what it's worth.

And this morning, the Harris-Walz campaign walked back his comments:

More from CNN:

Walz’s call for eliminating the Electoral College is not an official campaign position, a Harris campaign official told CNN.

“Governor Walz believes that every vote matters in the Electoral College and he is honored to be traveling the country and battleground states working to earn support for the Harris-Walz ticket. He was commenting to a crowd of strong supporters about how the campaign is built to win 270 electoral votes. And, he was thanking them for their support that is helping fund those efforts,” a campaign spokesperson said in a statement.

Vice President Kamala Harris has previously expressed openness to eliminating the Electoral College. During a 2019 interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Harris, who was running for president at the time, said she was “open to the discussion” of abolishing the Electoral College.

Did you catch that last part? Both of the Democratic Party candidates favor abolishing the one thing that keeps us from having one-party rule.

We all know why.

So weird how when a Democrat lies or says stupid things it's 'bad grammar' of a 'knucklehead' but when Republicans do it it's pure evil.

Yep. Walz stepped on another rake and they're trying to clean up the mess.

Notice how this was walked back by yet another campaign staffer.

But it's good to have them say this stuff out loud, because it shows us exactly how they plan to rule us.

And reaffirms why the Electoral College is a brilliant mechanism.

Probably the latter.

Wink, wink.

Probably the most honest thing Walz has said.

Bingo.

Not one question. Weird, huh?

Oh, he knows. That's why he said it.

