Harris Campaign Backpedals BIG TIME After Tim Walz Calls to Abolish Electoral College (So Did Kamala)

Every four years it's the same song and dance: the Left calls to abolish the Electoral College. They forget we are a republic and not a democracy, and they hate that the Electoral College gives red states a voice in the presidential elections.

Yesterday, Tim Walz called for the abolishing of the Electoral College:

New: @Tim_Walz calls for eliminating the Electoral College during a fundraiser at Gavin Newsom's private residence in Sacramento.



"I think all of us know the electoral college needs to go," per a pool report. "We need national popular vote, but that's not the world we live in." — Aaron Pellish (@aaronpellish) October 8, 2024

Why? Well:

Gov. Tim Walz made a new push for booting the Electoral College in favor of a national popular vote, as Democrats are again wary of a scenario in which Vice President Kamala Harris wins the popular vote but fails to secure the presidency. “I think all of us know the Electoral College needs to go,” Walz said at a campaign fundraiser with California Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday afternoon, according to pool reporters in the room. “We need a national popular vote that is something. But that’s not the world we live in.”

This isn't the way a winning campaign acts, for what it's worth.

And this morning, the Harris-Walz campaign walked back his comments:

Gov. Walz's call for eliminating the Electoral College is not an official campaign position, a Harris campaign official told CNN. https://t.co/Raj146YqFC — Aaron Pellish (@aaronpellish) October 9, 2024

More from CNN:

Walz’s call for eliminating the Electoral College is not an official campaign position, a Harris campaign official told CNN. “Governor Walz believes that every vote matters in the Electoral College and he is honored to be traveling the country and battleground states working to earn support for the Harris-Walz ticket. He was commenting to a crowd of strong supporters about how the campaign is built to win 270 electoral votes. And, he was thanking them for their support that is helping fund those efforts,” a campaign spokesperson said in a statement. Vice President Kamala Harris has previously expressed openness to eliminating the Electoral College. During a 2019 interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Harris, who was running for president at the time, said she was “open to the discussion” of abolishing the Electoral College.

Did you catch that last part? Both of the Democratic Party candidates favor abolishing the one thing that keeps us from having one-party rule.

We all know why.

Just more bad grammar from a knucklehead born in a small rural town in Nebraska. — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) October 9, 2024

So weird how when a Democrat lies or says stupid things it's 'bad grammar' of a 'knucklehead' but when Republicans do it it's pure evil.

Harris herself is open to it. Damage control in full effect here. — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) October 9, 2024

Yep. Walz stepped on another rake and they're trying to clean up the mess.

LOL. Of course it isn't. But it's an actual one. — Pam D (@soirchick) October 9, 2024

Notice how this was walked back by yet another campaign staffer.

Getting rid of the Electoral College would require a Constitutional Amendment. To get a Constitutional Amendment he’d have to get approval from a large number of states that eliminating EC would completely disenfranchise. So, It Will Never Happen.

Might as well shut up about it. — Squatching Duck ⚡️ (@sttngduck) October 9, 2024

But it's good to have them say this stuff out loud, because it shows us exactly how they plan to rule us.

And reaffirms why the Electoral College is a brilliant mechanism.

Top-notch organization they got there.



So which is it?



The Electoral College stays and Tim Walz has gone rogue?



Or Kamala Harris has plans to upend the Constitution and Walz let the cat out of the bag? — The Sarcasticat (@TheSarcasticist) October 9, 2024

Probably the latter.

"Anything we say that might stop you from voting for us is just a joke, wink wink" https://t.co/EeZISxMdD0 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 9, 2024

Wink, wink.

I’m a freakin knucklehead!!! https://t.co/cg5GqZIY6j — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) October 9, 2024

Probably the most honest thing Walz has said.

Everything a candidate says is their position. We are voting whether they will be Prez/VP, not unnamed campaign staff. https://t.co/5MDRr6Y6XM — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) October 9, 2024

Bingo.

The things Harris-Walz propose are not official campaign proposals, campaign official says.



Media has no follow-up questions. https://t.co/hrbPIqitJn — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 9, 2024

Not one question. Weird, huh?

He’s so outside the center he didn’t even realize how radical left that position is. https://t.co/VrFIqCwxmh — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) October 9, 2024

Oh, he knows. That's why he said it.