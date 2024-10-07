Adios, Kamala! Young Hispanic Men Are FLEEING the Democratic Party in Arizona and Nevada

Hoo boy. If this poll is even remotely accurate, this is bad -- very bad -- news for Kamala Harris.

Poll Among Hispanic men ages 18-34 in Nevada & Arizona.



Arizona

🟥 Trump 51% (+12)

🟦 Harris 39%



Nevada

🟥 Trump 53% (+13)

🟦 Harris 40%



USA Today/Suffolk U. @davidpaleologos |among Hispanic men age 18-34. — David D. Chapman (@davidchapman141) October 7, 2024

Can't imagine why her cringey fake Hispanic accent and lax immigration policies didn't win over Hispanic men.

She cannot win the election with numbers like this. — AdamInHTown (@AdamInHTown) October 7, 2024

No, she cannot.

For years, I have wondered why so many women will never consider voting for Trump due to his having a "toxic" personality.



Well with Kamala, she is like nails on a chalkboard to me and to other men I speak to. None of us would vote for her under any circumstances. Not because… — Ken Cook (@KenCook_KC) October 7, 2024

The post continues:

None of us would vote for her under any circumstances. Not because she's a woman but because she's a super annoying woman with no qualifications whatsoever to lead this nation. Yes, Trump is abrasive, even us guys see that, but men see him as a leader, one who can still get things done while overcoming obstacles thrown in his path. So unlike many women, we can overlook his lack of "soft" traits. This election has basically come down to men vs women voters. Which ever gender turns out the most votes will determine who prevails in this race.

This is reasonable and accurate.

Kamala is less likable than Hillary Clinton, and that's quite the accomplishment.

That bodes ill for the current Dem coalition. Those numbers only get worse for them as they age. Post 2030 census, the sun belt will control the Presidency and Dems will never win it with these numbers or anything close. — Learned Paw (@Booger42069) October 7, 2024

It does bode very ill for the Democratic Party.

The key is getting them to follow through in early and election day voting. If the men show up en masse like they did in 2016, Harris (like Hillary) is cooked. Please guys! Save us! — FarmHER (@semperfi1sgt) October 7, 2024

Getting to the polls is key.

As a hispanic men i have never seen another hispanic men endorsing kamala if they do they are either gay or they live in ny or california — Elias (@Eliasrios04) October 7, 2024

Anecdotal, but still.

When I see numbers like this (and I have, often) I find very, very, very difficult to believe this race is even close. https://t.co/qEUYUgGCEG — MoronPUNdit - Aspiring Supervillain (@MoronPundit) October 7, 2024

This writer feels the same.

Democrats have lost men of all ages, but the young men numbers are staggering. Look at young Hispanic men in the battleground states below. White, black, Asian and Hispanic men are all rejecting Kamala at historic levels. https://t.co/Esk8Q5GpBC — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 7, 2024

You know what won't help? Saying there are no laws that tell men what to do with their bodies.

I’m not saying the top line head-to-head poll numbers will prove wrong.



But if they do, there were warnings https://t.co/PEmBjfzzAM — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 7, 2024

There sure are warnings.

It's almost like Latino men would prefer not to have boys playing in girls sports and all the other LGBTQXYZ nonsense that is being pushed 24/7 by Democrats. https://t.co/fDJiGQidL2 — RBe (@RBPundit) October 7, 2024

We're shocked, shocked* that trying to make Spanish a gender neutral language and leaning hard into far-Left causes like trans rights and abortion isn't a winning issue with Hispanic men.

*not at all shocked

And suddenly, Latino men have become an electoral asset for GOP, and an electoral liability for Democrats. https://t.co/avjyCIiDEA — Daniel Garza (@danielggarza) October 7, 2024

And it's because of everything the Democrats have (and haven't) done over the past several election cycles.

Welcome, indeed.

Liberals are so self-absorbed that they don't recognize the man problem they have. https://t.co/XbhNtW9Sql — Clutchomatic (@pastorbrianrobe) October 7, 2024

If they did, they wouldn't care.

Harris is massively underwater with men and especially young man. What does she do? She goes on call her daddy to discuss women’s issues to an audience of entirety young women. Political malpractice. https://t.co/FWibS0rr6m — David Suslenskiy 🇺🇸 (@DavidSuslenskiy) October 7, 2024

She's a moron, so it tracks.

No way Trump wins Latinos by these numbers and loses the election. This is massive. https://t.co/kChm1f7yvE — Mr. America (@ConservativesSo) October 7, 2024

Sure seems unlikely he'd lose with swings like this.

This made us chuckle. Lordt, indeed.