Brian Stelter Calls Out the ‘Ugly Misogyny’ Following Kamala Harris’ Podcast Appearance
CNN: Donald Trump Will Absolutely Try to Exterminate Groups of People With Different...
Very Wealthy Actress Pretends She's Just Like the Rest of Us As She...
Kamala Steps on ALL THE RAKES Saying Look at Her Career to See...
We're Sorry Your Friends Suck at War: Guardian Editor DRAGGED for 'Spot the...
JUNK SCIENCE! Scientific American Says BIAS Is to Blame for Athletic Differences Between...
Amnesty International Tries to Shame Israel on Anniversary of Hamas Attack and HOO...
Karine Jean-Pierre (Possibly Wearing 'Ron Klain's Old Blazer') Does NOT Deny What FEMA...
Tammy Bruce's TKO of Liz Cheney Makes Kamala Harris Look Like an Even...
Pathetic KamalaHQ X Account Gets MAJOR LESSON in All the Ways Government Regulates...
BACKFIRE ALERT! 'Call Her Daddy' Fans Are NOT HAPPY With 'Propaganda' Kamala Harris...
Brian Stelter Explains Why Kamala Harris Is in for a Tough, Challenging Grilling...
STAY MAD: Politico Is Furious Mike Johnson Won't Condemn Eric Trump for Speaking...
Kamala Harris & Tim Walz Crash & Burn During Career-Ending Interviews!

Adios, Kamala! Young Hispanic Men Are FLEEING the Democratic Party in Arizona and Nevada

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on October 07, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Hoo boy. If this poll is even remotely accurate, this is bad -- very bad -- news for Kamala Harris.

Advertisement

Can't imagine why her cringey fake Hispanic accent and lax immigration policies didn't win over Hispanic men.

No, she cannot.

The post continues:

None of us would vote for her under any circumstances. Not because she's a woman but because she's a super annoying woman with no qualifications whatsoever to lead this nation.

Yes, Trump is abrasive, even us guys see that, but men see him as a leader, one who can still get things done while overcoming obstacles thrown in his path. So unlike many women, we can overlook his lack of "soft" traits.

This election has basically come down to men vs women voters. Which ever gender turns out the most votes will determine who prevails in this race.

This is reasonable and accurate.

Kamala is less likable than Hillary Clinton, and that's quite the accomplishment.

Recommended

Very Wealthy Actress Pretends She's Just Like the Rest of Us As She Touts Kamala's 'Opportunity Economy'
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

It does bode very ill for the Democratic Party.

Getting to the polls is key.

Anecdotal, but still.

This writer feels the same.

Advertisement

You know what won't help? Saying there are no laws that tell men what to do with their bodies.

There sure are warnings.

We're shocked, shocked* that trying to make Spanish a gender neutral language and leaning hard into far-Left causes like trans rights and abortion isn't a winning issue with Hispanic men.

*not at all shocked

And it's because of everything the Democrats have (and haven't) done over the past several election cycles.

Welcome, indeed.

Advertisement

If they did, they wouldn't care.

She's a moron, so it tracks.

Sure seems unlikely he'd lose with swings like this.

This made us chuckle. Lordt, indeed.

Tags: ARIZONA HISPANICS KAMALA HARRIS NEVADA POLL VOTERS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Very Wealthy Actress Pretends She's Just Like the Rest of Us As She Touts Kamala's 'Opportunity Economy'
Amy Curtis
Brian Stelter Calls Out the ‘Ugly Misogyny’ Following Kamala Harris’ Podcast Appearance
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
CNN: Donald Trump Will Absolutely Try to Exterminate Groups of People With Different Genes
Brett T.
Kamala Steps on ALL THE RAKES Saying Look at Her Career to See What She Cares About (So We Did and YIKES)
Amy Curtis
We're Sorry Your Friends Suck at War: Guardian Editor DRAGGED for 'Spot the Israeli Genocide' Graphic
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Very Wealthy Actress Pretends She's Just Like the Rest of Us As She Touts Kamala's 'Opportunity Economy' Amy Curtis
Advertisement