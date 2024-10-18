Never Going Back? Kamala Shocks Captive Crowd at Al Smith Dinner With Cringe-Inducing Video Trip to 1999

Kamala Harris put the 'pain' in campaign last night when she unleashed four minutes of brutal and agonizing pre-recorded torture on President Trump and other dignitaries at the Al Smith dinner in New York City. Despite skipping the event Harris made her presence felt with a soul-sucking video that had all the freshness of a 25 year old SNL skit - that's because it was a 25 year old SNL skit! Actress Molly Shannon reprised her Catholic school girl Mary Katherine Gallagher character which hadn't been seen on the small screen or the big screen since 1999's Superstar bombed at the box office. But what should have been a superstar move by Harris quickly morphed into a super-cringe spectacle that had to be seen to believed.



Watch... if you dare:

Advertisement

NEW: Kamala Harris releases her pre-recorded video for the Al Smith dinner in New York that she didn't show up for.



Comedian Jim Gaffigan made fun of the Vice President after the crowd gave a dismal applause once it ended.



Cringe. pic.twitter.com/9dvsYQub9h — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 18, 2024

So how cringe was it for those in attendance? Even host Jim Gaffigan had to gather himself. He looked confused and traumatized while he stuttered and stumbled though a half-hearted joke.

Jim, we feel your pain.

Watch.

Gaffigan's burn after watching this was great pic.twitter.com/fyOudZkDmB — Dave Right Now (@DaveRightNow_) October 18, 2024

Harris turned down the traditional election season dinner saying she had other plans and simply couldn't find or make time for the cherished event. But many posters on X have their doubts.

Here's why at least one says she was a no-show.

Kamala didn't show up to the dinner because she's a coward. She can't even be in the same room with Donald Trump, and she can't stand on her own anywhere, she always needs someone to prop her up, hence the lame and cringey comedian. — Damselfly007 (@Damselfly007) October 18, 2024

For a supposedly busy candidate Harris somehow set aside a huge chunk of her schedule to rehearse her lines and do other necessary prep. That's on top of actually filming the vile vid.

One poster says it was time wasted especially when the intended comedic bit was nothing but tragic from start to finish.

must have took more time to do that than going to the actual thing.. so coward.. so cringe & not funny. — Noble cook (@leipreachan1) October 18, 2024

The bad vibes from the cursed video wasn't the only thing people were talking about. As history shows you simply don't skip out on this momentous meal.

Could Harris be facing some divine retribution, perhaps?

Did they seriously think this was a good idea?



This isn’t just cringe— it’s disrespectfully cringe.



The last Democrat to skip Al Smith’s dinner lost 49 states… let that sink in. — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) October 18, 2024

Surely, Harris would like to hit rewind on tonight's scary skit. Going forward she may truly regret her decision to duck out on tonight's Al Smith dinner. The last supper-skipping candidate was Democrat Walter Mondale back in 1984. He was defeated by Republican Ronald Reagan whose decisive victory claimed all states but Minnesota.