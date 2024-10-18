Biatch PLEASE: X DROPS Mother of ALL TRUTH Bombs on Ana Navarro Claiming...
WaPo Pans Trump's 'Below the Belt' Roasting of Dems and Proves He Knocked...
She MAD! Letitia James Spent the Entire Al Smith Dinner Looking Like She...
Lay OFF the Pumpkin Spice, Honey: Salena Zito Schools Democrat Jess Piper on...
WOW! Don't Look NOW, Kamala, but Jim Gaffigan Just ROASTED TF Out of...
Handing Out Knucklehead Awards: Donald Trump BLASTS Tim Walz With Jokes at Al...
But Trump Is a 'Threat to Democracy': Ian Millhiser Joins Leftists in Denouncing...
WATCH: Trump Stops Joking and Gets Spiritual at the Al Smith Dinner
The Look on Chuck Schumer's Face While Listening to Trump Brutally Roast Dems...
BRUTAL! Trump Tells Al Smith Dinner Crowd Why He's Not Worried About 'White...
VIP
Here’s What Dems Must Do to Make Inroads With Young White Dudes
Will Stancil Remembers Spending the Entire Trump Presidency ‘Waiting for the Horror of...
Morning Joe: Under Trump, ‘Politics Would Eat Your Dreams’
Dem Drax Actor Dragged As Trump Roast Goes From Sizzle to Fizzle Online

Never Going Back? Kamala Shocks Captive Crowd at Al Smith Dinner With Cringe-Inducing Video Trip to 1999

Warren Squire  |  9:10 AM on October 18, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Kamala Harris put the 'pain' in campaign last night when she unleashed four minutes of brutal and agonizing pre-recorded torture on President Trump and other dignitaries at the Al Smith dinner in New York City. Despite skipping the event Harris made her presence felt with a soul-sucking video that had all the freshness of a 25 year old SNL skit - that's because it was a 25 year old SNL skit! Actress Molly Shannon reprised her Catholic school girl Mary Katherine Gallagher character which hadn't been seen on the small screen or the big screen since 1999's Superstar bombed at the box office. But what should have been a superstar move by Harris quickly morphed into a super-cringe spectacle that had to be seen to believed.

Watch... if you dare:

Advertisement

So how cringe was it for those in attendance? Even host Jim Gaffigan had to gather himself. He looked confused and traumatized while he stuttered and stumbled though a half-hearted joke.

Jim, we feel your pain.
Watch.

Harris turned down the traditional election season dinner saying she had other plans and simply couldn't find or make time for the cherished event. But many posters on X have their doubts.

Here's why at least one says she was a no-show.

Recommended

WOW! Don't Look NOW, Kamala, but Jim Gaffigan Just ROASTED TF Out of You at the Al Smith Dinner (WATCH)
Sam J.
Advertisement

For a supposedly busy candidate Harris somehow set aside a huge chunk of her schedule to rehearse her lines and do other necessary prep. That's on top of actually filming the vile vid.

One poster says it was time wasted especially when the intended comedic bit was nothing but tragic from start to finish.

The bad vibes from the cursed video wasn't the only thing people were talking about. As history shows you simply don't skip out on this momentous meal.

Could Harris be facing some divine retribution, perhaps?

Surely, Harris would like to hit rewind on tonight's scary skit. Going forward she may truly regret her decision to duck out on tonight's Al Smith dinner. The last supper-skipping candidate was Democrat Walter Mondale back in 1984. He was defeated by Republican Ronald Reagan whose decisive victory claimed all states but Minnesota.

Advertisement
Tags: CATHOLIC CATHOLIC CHURCH CHARITY DINNER DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WOW! Don't Look NOW, Kamala, but Jim Gaffigan Just ROASTED TF Out of You at the Al Smith Dinner (WATCH)
Sam J.
She MAD! Letitia James Spent the Entire Al Smith Dinner Looking Like She Smelled a Fart and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
Biatch PLEASE: X DROPS Mother of ALL TRUTH Bombs on Ana Navarro Claiming Trump BOMBED at Al Smith Dinner
Sam J.
The Look on Chuck Schumer's Face While Listening to Trump Brutally Roast Dems Says It ALL
Doug P.
Lay OFF the Pumpkin Spice, Honey: Salena Zito Schools Democrat Jess Piper on White Women Voters
Eric V.
WaPo Pans Trump's 'Below the Belt' Roasting of Dems and Proves He Knocked It Out of the Park
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WOW! Don't Look NOW, Kamala, but Jim Gaffigan Just ROASTED TF Out of You at the Al Smith Dinner (WATCH) Sam J.
Advertisement