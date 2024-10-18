The Look on Chuck Schumer's Face While Listening to Trump Brutally Roast Dems...
President Biden to Cancel Another $4.5 Billion in Student Loans

WATCH: Trump Stops Joking and Gets Spiritual at the Al Smith Dinner

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  1:31 AM on October 18, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

On Thursday evening (still technically tonight, depending on your time zone), Trump appeared at the Al Smith Dinner, which is a formal dinner benefitting catholic charities. It is traditionally one of the last times the two major candidates for president will appear together and it is much like a roast with the candidates making fun of each other, themselves and other random people. The once and future president had a great evening, and was genuinely funny, even making people who were ordinarily hostile to him laugh very hard. Trump is can actually be a very funny speaker and he was very much in his element.

We covered the funny, here and here, and looking at what our fellow writers have in the hopper, you should expect more to come.

But this time, we wanted to cover a slightly different moment. After all, while the dinner is fun, it is a religious gathering and one of the people on stage had two brushes with death this year. And much like at the Republican convention, Donald Trump took a moment to reflect on that:

Very powerful stuff.

We will briefly note that while we have previously reported on an alleged third assassination attempt, and reported on doubts about whether there was a third assassination attempt, Trump plainly thinks there has only been two assassination attempts. We suppose that, barring any surprising revelations, we will defer to him on that.

On to reactions:

We will add a quick thought. We wonder if it is possible that Israel has saved Trump. After all, we have credible reports that Iran is trying to kill Trump. But right now, Israel is positively manhandling Hezbollah and it just killed the leader of Hamass, both of which are clients or proxies of Iran. So maybe Iran is just too distracted to make good on it’s threats? We admit it is rank speculation, but for what it is worth.

Indeed we have read that Trump has stopped identifying as a Presbyterian and now sees himself as non-denominational. You never know, conversion to Catholicism might be next.

Finally:

Amen to that.

