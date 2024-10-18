WATCH: Trump Stops Joking and Gets Spiritual at the Al Smith Dinner

On Thursday evening (still technically tonight, depending on your time zone), Trump appeared at the Al Smith Dinner, which is a formal dinner benefitting catholic charities. It is traditionally one of the last times the two major candidates for president will appear together and it is much like a roast with the candidates making fun of each other, themselves and other random people. The once and future president had a great evening, and was genuinely funny, even making people who were ordinarily hostile to him laugh very hard. Trump is can actually be a very funny speaker and he was very much in his element.

We covered the funny, here and here, and looking at what our fellow writers have in the hopper, you should expect more to come.

But this time, we wanted to cover a slightly different moment. After all, while the dinner is fun, it is a religious gathering and one of the people on stage had two brushes with death this year. And much like at the Republican convention, Donald Trump took a moment to reflect on that:

President Trump on loving life:



“Having recently survived two ass*ss*nation attempts, I have a fresh appreciation of how blessed we are by God’s Providence and his divine mercy. With God’s help, I know there is nothing that cannot be achieved.”pic.twitter.com/NtoIrSRvtH — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 18, 2024

Very powerful stuff.

We will briefly note that while we have previously reported on an alleged third assassination attempt, and reported on doubts about whether there was a third assassination attempt, Trump plainly thinks there has only been two assassination attempts. We suppose that, barring any surprising revelations, we will defer to him on that.

On to reactions:

Yes, Gods divine intervention spared President Trumps life! https://t.co/78sAZ6VR2A — RC Goad (@rc_goad) October 18, 2024

Schumer is in agony sitting through this and you can see how absolutely pissed he is that Trump is still alive!!! https://t.co/WD8iAE4SYC — TheSaltyLT (@TheSaltyLT) October 18, 2024

Quite evident that through all the attacks politically

President Trump has grown spiritually stronger & offers a mature way to see Unity for the Nation! https://t.co/svNdjrM8fJ — Sheryl Glick (@sherylglick) October 18, 2024

He had me in tears at this point. God bless our president Trump!! Please Lord Jesus, get him over the finish line!! America needs him badly!!

🙏❤️🇺🇲🐸 https://t.co/gzAytq6QUm — Sandy (@TheSandycrafter) October 18, 2024

With God, all things are possible.



I pray that many come to know Christ, and I’m thankful that @realDonaldTrump sees God’s work in his life.



May God ✝️ have mercy on the USA.🇺🇸 https://t.co/G0eThYj3sx — Jen Wright (@JenWEsq) October 18, 2024

He is really the only person in this entire room that can make that statement. No one else has been through with this Man has been through. We have to get him reelected. — Yoda Trades (@MarketMovers10) October 18, 2024

Thy will try one more — The Philosopher (@25_adult) October 18, 2024

We will add a quick thought. We wonder if it is possible that Israel has saved Trump. After all, we have credible reports that Iran is trying to kill Trump. But right now, Israel is positively manhandling Hezbollah and it just killed the leader of Hamass, both of which are clients or proxies of Iran. So maybe Iran is just too distracted to make good on it’s threats? We admit it is rank speculation, but for what it is worth.

I’m telling you, @elonmusk and @realDonaldTrump are both converting eventually, but President Trump will get the deal closed first. https://t.co/8v2iCavxOI — Jonathan McPike (@JonathanMcPike) October 18, 2024

Indeed we have read that Trump has stopped identifying as a Presbyterian and now sees himself as non-denominational. You never know, conversion to Catholicism might be next.

I remember the Old Testament tells us David was not a very nice guy. The Lord used him to get the job done, though. https://t.co/GMeAw5gkQ7 — East Texas Sandlapper (@SanJacintoSlim) October 18, 2024

Finally:

Good on you Mr. President, putting praise where praise is due. By God's Grace, may His Will be done, and may this nation remain under his Divine providence, and most importantly, may Donald J. Trump be re-elected to the White House. https://t.co/ymZo908lXc — Wyatt (@austerrewyatt1) October 18, 2024

Amen to that.

