WATCH: Disgusting, Unhinged Racist Sunny Hostin Tries to Shame Brittany Mahomes for Liking a Trump Post

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on September 19, 2024
ABC

ABC's 'The View' is absolute garbage television. We've talked about most of the panel in the past -- from Whoopi Goldberg defending Biden by saying she too poops her pants (yeah, no, she really did) to supposed 'conservative' panel member Alyssa Farah Griffin deleting a post to defend Tim Walz to Joy Behar trying to bully Usher into voting for Kamala -- it's a panel full of awful.

But Sunny Hostin is especially bad. Not only does she think solar eclipses, cicadas, and earthquakes are signs of climate change (they're not), she's a rabid racist who projects her racism on other Americans.

They're all bullies, too, who attack others for daring to not toe the Democrat Party line.

Brittany Mahomes recently committed the cardinal sin of...liking a Trump post. It made a lot of people who really need hobbies very, very mad. It even spawned an asinine column from the Independent about how people with different political views can't be friends (they can, if you're not an insufferable hack).

But here's Sunny, saying incredibly racist things about Brittany Mahomes and her husband:

Good Lord.

She's vile. Truly, truly vile.

In the Leftist religion of woke, there's no forgiveness and no evolution.

This is the way.

A lawsuit back in the 1970s.

Shall we revisit what Biden has said in the past? Like fearing his kids would go to school in a 'racial jungle'?

It's so toxic.

She sure is.

It really is.

Never bend the knee.

NEVER.

Totally normal. Not at all facist.

They really are.

Immediately. And sue for defamation.

