WATCH: Disgusting, Unhinged Racist Sunny Hostin Tries to Shame Brittany Mahomes for Liking a Trump Post

ABC's 'The View' is absolute garbage television. We've talked about most of the panel in the past -- from Whoopi Goldberg defending Biden by saying she too poops her pants (yeah, no, she really did) to supposed 'conservative' panel member Alyssa Farah Griffin deleting a post to defend Tim Walz to Joy Behar trying to bully Usher into voting for Kamala -- it's a panel full of awful.

But Sunny Hostin is especially bad. Not only does she think solar eclipses, cicadas, and earthquakes are signs of climate change (they're not), she's a rabid racist who projects her racism on other Americans.

They're all bullies, too, who attack others for daring to not toe the Democrat Party line.

Brittany Mahomes recently committed the cardinal sin of...liking a Trump post. It made a lot of people who really need hobbies very, very mad. It even spawned an asinine column from the Independent about how people with different political views can't be friends (they can, if you're not an insufferable hack).

But here's Sunny, saying incredibly racist things about Brittany Mahomes and her husband:

This woman just said some pretty unthinkable stuff. Brittany Mahomes and her husband should DEMAND a retraction and apology. pic.twitter.com/4ESNZYnzax — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) September 19, 2024

Good Lord.

She's vile. Truly, truly vile.

This is why I’m so ashamed of black women. Do they really have nothing more recent than “Donald Trump wouldn’t rent to black ppl in the 70s”?



A lot has changed in 50 years, View b**ches.



In fact, the only thing that hasn’t changed is your racism and your stupidity. — Byl Holte (@SirBylHolte) September 19, 2024

In the Leftist religion of woke, there's no forgiveness and no evolution.

Patrick Mahomes just has to tell his agent he won’t be doing anymore future interviews with @espn until @TheView apologizes. Guarantee the ladies will have to apologize because football rules in this country — Fun Guy (@DailySportsTalk) September 19, 2024

This is the way.

I’ve been asking for someone to specifically give me proof, evidence, or anything substantial that would give rise to accusing Donald Trump of being racist. I’m still waiting… — JTH (@JTH5) September 19, 2024

A lawsuit back in the 1970s.

Shall we revisit what Biden has said in the past? Like fearing his kids would go to school in a 'racial jungle'?

I find this show unbearable to watch even in small doses. It's just toxic. — Laura Hanford (@Laura_ltdn18) September 19, 2024

It's so toxic.

Sunny Hostin is the most unrepentant racist on tv. https://t.co/bhTNFv9aZF — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) September 19, 2024

She sure is.

This is one of the most disgusting, unhinged rants I’ve ever seen, brought to you by ABC News. pic.twitter.com/oVEk2SXu4j — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 19, 2024

It really is.

They hate any woman who doesn’t go along with their party of abortion. Britany Mahomes only liked a post and didn’t back down when they came after her, they won’t stop until she bends the knee, fortunately she doesn’t have to. — Erica Kaiser (@EricaKaiser_) September 19, 2024

Never bend the knee.

NEVER.

Oh, just totally normal thoughts about Brittany Mahomes liking something on social media. https://t.co/FZcUgED9vg — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) September 19, 2024

Totally normal. Not at all facist.

These people are f**king dangerous insane lunatics. This entire show is an abomination. https://t.co/5U5F0Z2aYN — I'm Writing in Gary Johnson (@colorblindk1d) September 19, 2024

They really are.

This woman is a disgusting, race baiting, clown. @BrittanyLynne and @PatrickMahomes as well as @Chiefs should demand a public apology from both her and @ABCNetwork immediately. https://t.co/NyuRCyYiI0 — Lee Wasserman (@TheWasserman) September 19, 2024

Immediately. And sue for defamation.