President Biden Again Claims to Have Been Active in Civil Rights Movement

Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on July 13, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

As Twitchy reported, President Joe Biden held a massive rally in Michigan Friday, where he unveiled his new campaign slogan: “I promise you … I’m okay.” One woman began yelling in protest of "Genocide Joe's" failure to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, which led the cameras to pan around and show the packed house.

You'll remember that Biden as a young man attended Catholic Mass every day and then hightailed it over to a black church where he worked to desegregate Delaware. That's funny, because his own vice president knifed him in the back during the primary debates for working so closely with segregationists in the Senate.

Biden is on video saying he didn't march with the civil rights movement, but Storyteller-in-Chief Biden told the voters in Michigan that he did work to desegregate Delaware as a young man.

It's a lie he repeats often.

A racial jungle.

Here's video of Biden clarifying that he didn't march in Selma, but he did work one summer at a swimming pool that was mostly black kids who liked to play with his blonde leg hair.

"For real" is one of his tells, along with "No joke" and "You think I'm kidding."

More video!

To Hillary Clinton as well.

Why is Harris letting him get away with this now? Shouldn't she have a talk with him over one of their lunches and ask him to stop repeating this lie?

He worked with desegregationists in the black church where no one, including the pastor, has any memory of him having ever been there.

***

Tags: CIVIL RIGHTS JOE BIDEN MICHIGAN SEGREGATION

