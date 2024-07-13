President Biden Again Claims to Have Been Active in Civil Rights Movement

As Twitchy reported, President Joe Biden held a massive rally in Michigan Friday, where he unveiled his new campaign slogan: “I promise you … I’m okay.” One woman began yelling in protest of "Genocide Joe's" failure to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, which led the cameras to pan around and show the packed house.

Advertisement

You'll remember that Biden as a young man attended Catholic Mass every day and then hightailed it over to a black church where he worked to desegregate Delaware. That's funny, because his own vice president knifed him in the back during the primary debates for working so closely with segregationists in the Senate.

Biden is on video saying he didn't march with the civil rights movement, but Storyteller-in-Chief Biden told the voters in Michigan that he did work to desegregate Delaware as a young man.

Biden once again claims he was "involved in the civil rights movement" in Delaware, where he worked to "desegregate the restaurants and streets of our city."



None of that is true. That's a complete lie. pic.twitter.com/5KwbzShuVu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2024

It's a lie he repeats often.

Where are the media fact checkers? Does no one have the balls to stand up and challenge his constant lies to his face? He is a liar and the networks and news media fully support his lies. — JamesM (@MarshallKeithJ1) July 13, 2024

Anyone in the media dare to run playback on his constant support for segregationist, his anti-bussing stance and his general fight against civil rights, gay rights, and gay marriage. — JamesM (@MarshallKeithJ1) July 13, 2024

Correct: he feared his kids would go to school in a jungle. — JackHudler (@JackHudler) July 12, 2024

A racial jungle.

Here's video of Biden clarifying that he didn't march in Selma, but he did work one summer at a swimming pool that was mostly black kids who liked to play with his blonde leg hair.

Pure lies. Too bad this pathological liar and serial grifter has a LONG history of being debunked before MSM went full state propaganda. His own words- enjoy pic.twitter.com/O3Bh0qNOzU — David (@Mr_NiceGuy_007) July 13, 2024

And no one in that crowd will question it. — She B Right (@SheBisRight) July 12, 2024

Wait so he was in church for almost 4 hours every day? How did he get anything done? — SamanthaJBryant (@SamanthaJBryan1) July 13, 2024

Whenever he says, “For real,” you know he’s lying. — Deanna Christian (@DeannaTheBrat) July 13, 2024

"For real" is one of his tells, along with "No joke" and "You think I'm kidding."

He's old. He gets confused. He's remembering his days during the civil WAR! — The RIGHT Way 👉 (@TheRightWay24x7) July 13, 2024

More video!

Joe Biden is and always has been a pathological liar, long before the media admitted his current decline. — Writer, CR HIATT⭐⭐⭐ (@CR_HIATT) July 13, 2024

Biden on former Klan member Robert Byrd:



"Robert C. Byrd was ... a friend, and he was a mentor and he was a guide." pic.twitter.com/MI2579Ethw — Woke Insights (@WokeInsights) July 13, 2024

Advertisement

To Hillary Clinton as well.

Yes, he was involved alright. Biden was against busing and turning the cities into racial jungles. He said he knew what was right for the Negros. — Rebecca C Payton🇺🇸 (@RebeccaCPayton2) July 12, 2024

Most democrats know Biden is lying. They very much want and force themselves to believe anything Biden says now. They are invested in him, yet embarrassed they must do this penance. They are so full of themselves they believe they could never have been so wrong. — Wayne Snyder (@WayneSn35339982) July 13, 2024

Why is Harris letting him get away with this now? Shouldn't she have a talk with him over one of their lunches and ask him to stop repeating this lie?

He worked with desegregationists in the black church where no one, including the pastor, has any memory of him having ever been there.

***