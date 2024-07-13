Here Are Other Angles of the 'PACKED HOUSE' at Biden's MASSIVE Rally in Michigan

'MERICA! Judge Says We Have a Right to Distill Moonshine in Our Bathtubs
Doug P.  |  11:23 AM on July 13, 2024
meme

President Biden had a "no, seriously, I'm fine" rally near Detroit, Michigan yesterday and the DNC's paid stable of superfans were doing their thing.

Many in the audience chanted to Biden "don't you quit," and a lot of Republicans agree:

You can see all those people behind Biden, so the crowd he's facing must be huge, right?

Well, not really:

This certainly provides a different perspective:

Here's another view:

Biden's "rallies" are almost always held in what look to be middle school or high school gymnasiums, perhaps because fire code provides a convenient excuse for what appears to be unimpressive turnout.

Occasionally Biden superfans do try and make the comparison and it's laughable.

For some reason the "there are DOZENS of us" gif comes to mind.

The audience Biden was facing looks like it consisted of more reporters and photographers than actualy rally attendees.

Biden-mentum!

Good point. That was the crowd Biden drew in the bluest of blue areas in Michigan.

