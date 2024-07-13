Here Are Other Angles of the 'PACKED HOUSE' at Biden's MASSIVE Rally in Michigan

President Biden had a "no, seriously, I'm fine" rally near Detroit, Michigan yesterday and the DNC's paid stable of superfans were doing their thing.

Listen to this amazing video of the crowd at Biden’s rally in Michigan chanting “we’ve got your back!” and he responded with “and I’ve got yours!” The American people are ready to reelect Biden and DEFEAT Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/NK7zFk3KEr — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 12, 2024

Many in the audience chanted to Biden "don't you quit," and a lot of Republicans agree:

“Don’t you quit!” chants from Biden supporters at today’s campaign event in Detroit pic.twitter.com/weSBolLXHs — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) July 13, 2024

You can see all those people behind Biden, so the crowd he's facing must be huge, right?

Well, not really:

The left are saying this was Joes "massive" rally in Michigan 😂 pic.twitter.com/EOlF4697vB — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) July 13, 2024

This certainly provides a different perspective:

Biden’s speech interrupted by a pro-Palestine protester, who was soon escorted away here in Detroit pic.twitter.com/kaQwJ52V8w — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) July 13, 2024

Here's another view:

“Let’s go Joe” chants in Detroit ahead of Biden’s speech in the city today pic.twitter.com/E5dAZAkkZM — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) July 12, 2024

Biden's "rallies" are almost always held in what look to be middle school or high school gymnasiums, perhaps because fire code provides a convenient excuse for what appears to be unimpressive turnout.

ANYTHING can look "packed" when the venue is small enough. Trump is filling massive auditoriums, stadiums, etc. This for President Biden is not even close in comparison. https://t.co/a9weXa7XUd — ✝️ Mr. Tuttle ✝️ (@TuttlePatriarch) July 13, 2024

Occasionally Biden superfans do try and make the comparison and it's laughable.

🤣 BUSTED!!!

Pumping in loud crowd noise, not showing the crowd & certain camera angles made it look like Joe Biden had this huge rally in Michigan Friday.

Hilarious 🤣 pic.twitter.com/3Rb568W9BB — miguelifornia (@miguelifornia) July 13, 2024

For some reason the "there are DOZENS of us" gif comes to mind.

It’s hilarious to see the difference between Trump’s rallies and Biden’s. Does the Biden WH just bus in their own “supporters” consisting of media and WH staffers? That audience is slim pickings! https://t.co/UXgAL9uBt0 — AmericanAngelRN🇺🇸BayouJeeper (@CorrosionCrawl1) July 13, 2024

The audience Biden was facing looks like it consisted of more reporters and photographers than actualy rally attendees.

Biden’s Detroit event was in a mostly empty school gymnasium. The sitting President of the United States of America CANNOT draw a crowd. Omg https://t.co/NPr6dqPUXt — KK Berd 🇺🇸 (@keny_berd) July 13, 2024

Biden-mentum!

I have more people at my birthday parties. Haha https://t.co/ULwYrZWWzN — Shane Wyke (@ShaneWyke) July 13, 2024

The size of this crowd though - in Detroit. Pleeeeease stay in the race Joe! https://t.co/b8mQ2a33SY — Truth Societee (@TruthSocietee) July 13, 2024

Good point. That was the crowd Biden drew in the bluest of blue areas in Michigan.