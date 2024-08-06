Alyssa Farah Griffin's Now DELETED Tweet Says Exactly How She Feels About the Walz Pick

Welp, the 'conservative' voice from 'The View' is very unhappy with the pick of Tim Walz for Kamala's running mate. Probably because she knows most Americans don't like Socialism. We have a screenshot because she deleted the tweet. She may want to run from her initial response to the Walz announcement, but we have all the evidence. When she goes on TV tomorrow and praises him, remember what her first thoughts were.

Advertisement





The clip of Tim Walz saying “one person’s socialism is another person’s neighborliness” will be played on loop in swing states from now until Election Day.



We’re ~90 days out! That’s radioactive with swing voters. 💆🏻‍♀️ — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) August 6, 2024

'The View' star Alyssa Farah Griffin is criticizing Kamala Harris' pick of Tim Walz for vice president as an 'extraordinary missed opportunity' for the Democratic candidate. https://t.co/YnnP3J1IXj — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 6, 2024

"An extraordinary missed opportunity," Griffin, 35, wrote on X, after previously expressing more positive sentiment for Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania as Harris' potential running mate. She also called the move "disappointing," and cited Walz's past comments about left-wing politics as "radioactive with swing voters" in her estimation.

Womp-womp. It's so weird how Alyssa gets so upset when Democrats make mistakes but she is a 'conservative'.

Alyssa we know you hate trump. But being a conservative I believe your whole life, how can you even support the most radical left ticket in history https://t.co/m4xSACcfxA — Anju Joshi (@AnjuJos91480443) August 6, 2024

She isn't a conservative any longer. She gets paid to pretend to be one on TV.

You'll still be voting for him. https://t.co/epO3SU0NOI — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) August 6, 2024

She sure will.

Kamala is a Communist herself. Her positions will be played on a loop too. https://t.co/GSDqqVb5KG — Scotchpilot (@scotchpilot) August 6, 2024

And you will support and defend him. https://t.co/0WjHB1tGrd — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 6, 2024

With all of her heart.

Here is hoping to doesn’t blowup in November with a progressive ticket. It is very possible conservative moderates and centrists get put off because of placating the far left of the party. https://t.co/WaQy3FrKAG — JustMike (@MikeCT11) August 6, 2024

Let's hope so.

Honestly this is the same person who also thought her party would actually pick Nikki Haley over Trump. Other than standing up to the Trump people, which is admirable, her political commentary is rarely correct. https://t.co/FXc9CAXdDI — Annalee Abell (@AnnaleeAbell) August 6, 2024

No one cares about her Trump commentary either.

You're gonna be working hard to run cover for this the next 90 days. https://t.co/B1Nx9oiyRR — Jedi Ghost Wisconsin Irish James (@blackdoglurking) August 6, 2024

Alyssa is already running cover by deleting her tweet. Too bad for her, Twitchy is quicker than she'll ever be.