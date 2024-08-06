Alyssa Farah Griffin's Now DELETED Tweet Says Exactly How She Feels About the Walz Pick

This Is INSANITY: Megyn Kelly DROPS Tim Walz with His Own Dangerous Bill...
justmindy
justmindy  |  1:45 PM on August 06, 2024
Townhall Media

Welp, the 'conservative' voice from 'The View' is very unhappy with the pick of Tim Walz for Kamala's running mate. Probably because she knows most Americans don't like Socialism. We have a screenshot because she deleted the tweet. She may want to run from her initial response to the Walz announcement, but we have all the evidence. When she goes on TV tomorrow and praises him, remember what her first thoughts were.

"An extraordinary missed opportunity," Griffin, 35, wrote on X, after previously expressing more positive sentiment for Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania as Harris' potential running mate. She also called the move "disappointing," and cited Walz's past comments about left-wing politics as "radioactive with swing voters" in her estimation.

Womp-womp. It's so weird how Alyssa gets so upset when Democrats make mistakes but she is a 'conservative'. 

She isn't a conservative any longer. She gets paid to pretend to be one on TV.

She sure will.

With all of her heart.

Let's hope so.

No one cares about her Trump commentary either.

Alyssa is already running cover by deleting her tweet. Too bad for her, Twitchy is quicker than she'll ever be.

