'Wanna Bet'? Sunny Hostin Says We Can't Dismiss Her 'Lived Experience' That Most Americans Are Racist

Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on February 02, 2024
ABC

Calling Americans racist is not a new thing for 'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin (who can say pretty racist things herself).

Her proof? Her 'lived experience' and her son walking on the beach in Florida, being called the 'N-word.'

Given her history, Twitter/X users are very skeptical.

So much doubt.

It's not like Hostin has a history of saying outrageous, made up things, like this: the US has its own version of Hamas.

Suuuure it does, Sunny.

The 'lived experience' of many Americans is that racism -- if it exists -- exists in small, isolated areas. Somehow we're guessing Sunny will dismiss that, though.

Everything is captured on video these days, so when it's not, we're skeptical it happened.

Yeah, we'll take that, too.

There are 340 million people in this country. If the experience is true, this does not mean 'most' of these people -- who Sunny has not and never will meet -- are somehow also racist.

And we should want this to not happen.

Imagine pretending people to hurl racial slurs at your kid to gain political clout or prove a point.

Exactly this.

What about his lived experience, Sunny?

Or any beach in America, really.

There's definitely a double standard.

Yeah, that's a bet we'll take.

Oh, the irony.

Really easy, frankly.

No, it doesn't.

Wonder if Sunny would be on board with this?

You're not alone

Yeah, it does. Big, evil, racist Florida. Or something.

Somehow, this lived experience will also be dismissed by Sunny.

This is so utterly predictable and exhausting. But at least people see it for what it is.

***

FLORIDA N-WORD RACISM SUNNY HOSTIN THE VIEW

