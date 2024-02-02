'Wanna Bet'? Sunny Hostin Says We Can't Dismiss Her 'Lived Experience' That Most Americans Are Racist

Calling Americans racist is not a new thing for 'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin (who can say pretty racist things herself).

Her proof? Her 'lived experience' and her son walking on the beach in Florida, being called the 'N-word.'

Sunny Hostin says on The View that most Americans are racist:



She proves this by saying that her son was "called the N-word several times" while walking at the beach in Florida.



"You can't dismiss my lived experience" pic.twitter.com/qVmI19lePl — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 1, 2024

Given her history, Twitter/X users are very skeptical.

So much doubt.

It's not like Hostin has a history of saying outrageous, made up things, like this: the US has its own version of Hamas.

Suuuure it does, Sunny.

@sunny , without video, it’s just an uncorroborated story told by a talking head with a view. Also, all Americans can dismiss unverified “lived experiences” — The Doctor (@TennantRob) February 2, 2024

The 'lived experience' of many Americans is that racism -- if it exists -- exists in small, isolated areas. Somehow we're guessing Sunny will dismiss that, though.

Uh huh. With cameras everywhere these days, there's no way that wasn't caught on video on a public beach in Florida. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Biologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) February 2, 2024

Everything is captured on video these days, so when it's not, we're skeptical it happened.

I'll take thinks that never happened for $500 Alex — National Conservative (@NatCon2022) February 1, 2024

Yeah, we'll take that, too.

While I cannot dismiss anyone's lived experiences, it is NOT ok to claim & generalize an entire population based on individual incidents. Address issues of racism and discrimination on a case-by-case basis. Generalizing an entire country makes YOU the bad guy. — Patriots Press (@Patriots1Press) February 1, 2024

There are 340 million people in this country. If the experience is true, this does not mean 'most' of these people -- who Sunny has not and never will meet -- are somehow also racist.

This objectively did not happen. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) February 1, 2024

And we should want this to not happen.

Imagine pretending people to hurl racial slurs at your kid to gain political clout or prove a point.

Sorry, it's hard to trust a liberal... pic.twitter.com/zBVLJvRYfB — Branos (@thesonofbran) February 1, 2024

Exactly this.

When I first came to the United States, I was ignorant of its history. I didn’t think much outside of California, because it was where I always dreamed of being.



I bought the BS on the south being racist.



When I came here, I saw that was an abject lie. I found the most… https://t.co/xpgqygPxi8 — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) February 2, 2024

What about his lived experience, Sunny?

This makes doubt she has ever been to a Florida beach https://t.co/NuIFTtCWUq — disobey and live (@pigliondog) February 2, 2024

Or any beach in America, really.

.@Sunny and @JoyVBehar can sit on The View and smear millions of people on a daily basis. I made an equally offensive comment about my son (who does not exist) to prove how idiotic her comments were and my tweet was IMMEDIATELY hidden for hateful content. https://t.co/ky68fnnd7B pic.twitter.com/BZh00Na9K7 — sarainitaly ❄☃️❄ (@sarainitaly) February 2, 2024

There's definitely a double standard.

"You can't dismiss my lived experience"



Wanna bet? https://t.co/yZgFuQEbWJ — The Amazing Critter Man 🇺🇸🐍 (@_CritterMan) February 2, 2024

Yeah, that's a bet we'll take.

"Everyone is racist"



-multi-millionaire black woman on tv https://t.co/LA2U0MlnDq — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) February 2, 2024

Oh, the irony.

I just did so I guess I actually can. It was pretty easy, too https://t.co/maNkX7DWRb — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 1, 2024

Really easy, frankly.

Sunny, your lived experience doesn’t prove that most Americans are racist. https://t.co/Ap3XA7WfGb pic.twitter.com/meOW5AoH5Q — Ken (@Ken_FiveSolas) February 2, 2024

No, it doesn't.

I hope that @RonDeSantis and local Florida authorities contact Sunny and her son to investigate for criminal charges. The people who committed this hate crime should be prosecuted! https://t.co/g12EojZhz8 — Meredith Dake-O'Connor (@meredithdake) February 2, 2024

Wonder if Sunny would be on board with this?

BREAKING: I fully dismiss Sonny’s lived experience. https://t.co/HSMehVqIKB — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 2, 2024

You're not alone

The fact she chose Florida for this story makes it even funnier. https://t.co/g6twhL4vUG — Brock (@BCJ166) February 2, 2024

Yeah, it does. Big, evil, racist Florida. Or something.

My lived experience is I could count one one hand how many times I’ve heard someone use the n word with any derogatory meaning, and have a few fingers left and being a white dude in multiple midwest states.. shouldn’t I have heard this more? Many “cling to guns and religion” here https://t.co/qpFyX3ZUfy — bob meisterling (@Bob_Meisterling) February 2, 2024

Somehow, this lived experience will also be dismissed by Sunny.

This is so utterly predictable and exhausting. But at least people see it for what it is.

***

