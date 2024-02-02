'Wanna Bet'? Sunny Hostin Says We Can't Dismiss Her 'Lived Experience' That Most Americans Are Racist

Calling Americans racist is not a new thing for 'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin (who can say pretty racist things herself).
Her proof? Her 'lived experience' and her son walking on the beach in Florida, being called the 'N-word.'
Sunny Hostin says on The View that most Americans are racist:— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 1, 2024
She proves this by saying that her son was "called the N-word several times" while walking at the beach in Florida.
"You can't dismiss my lived experience" pic.twitter.com/qVmI19lePl
Given her history, Twitter/X users are very skeptical.
February 2, 2024
So much doubt.
It's not like Hostin has a history of saying outrageous, made up things, like this: the US has its own version of Hamas.
Suuuure it does, Sunny.
@sunny , without video, it’s just an uncorroborated story told by a talking head with a view. Also, all Americans can dismiss unverified “lived experiences”— The Doctor (@TennantRob) February 2, 2024
The 'lived experience' of many Americans is that racism -- if it exists -- exists in small, isolated areas. Somehow we're guessing Sunny will dismiss that, though.
Uh huh. With cameras everywhere these days, there's no way that wasn't caught on video on a public beach in Florida.— AdamInHTownTX (Not a Biologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) February 2, 2024
Everything is captured on video these days, so when it's not, we're skeptical it happened.
I'll take thinks that never happened for $500 Alex— National Conservative (@NatCon2022) February 1, 2024
Yeah, we'll take that, too.
While I cannot dismiss anyone's lived experiences, it is NOT ok to claim & generalize an entire population based on individual incidents. Address issues of racism and discrimination on a case-by-case basis. Generalizing an entire country makes YOU the bad guy.— Patriots Press (@Patriots1Press) February 1, 2024
There are 340 million people in this country. If the experience is true, this does not mean 'most' of these people -- who Sunny has not and never will meet -- are somehow also racist.
This objectively did not happen.— Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) February 1, 2024
And we should want this to not happen.
Imagine pretending people to hurl racial slurs at your kid to gain political clout or prove a point.
Sorry, it's hard to trust a liberal... pic.twitter.com/zBVLJvRYfB— Branos (@thesonofbran) February 1, 2024
Exactly this.
When I first came to the United States, I was ignorant of its history. I didn’t think much outside of California, because it was where I always dreamed of being.— Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) February 2, 2024
I bought the BS on the south being racist.
When I came here, I saw that was an abject lie. I found the most… https://t.co/xpgqygPxi8
What about his lived experience, Sunny?
This makes doubt she has ever been to a Florida beach https://t.co/NuIFTtCWUq— disobey and live (@pigliondog) February 2, 2024
Or any beach in America, really.
.@Sunny and @JoyVBehar can sit on The View and smear millions of people on a daily basis. I made an equally offensive comment about my son (who does not exist) to prove how idiotic her comments were and my tweet was IMMEDIATELY hidden for hateful content. https://t.co/ky68fnnd7B pic.twitter.com/BZh00Na9K7— sarainitaly ❄☃️❄ (@sarainitaly) February 2, 2024
There's definitely a double standard.
"You can't dismiss my lived experience"— The Amazing Critter Man 🇺🇸🐍 (@_CritterMan) February 2, 2024
Wanna bet? https://t.co/yZgFuQEbWJ
Yeah, that's a bet we'll take.
"Everyone is racist"— TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) February 2, 2024
-multi-millionaire black woman on tv https://t.co/LA2U0MlnDq
Oh, the irony.
I just did so I guess I actually can. It was pretty easy, too https://t.co/maNkX7DWRb— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 1, 2024
Really easy, frankly.
Sunny, your lived experience doesn’t prove that most Americans are racist. https://t.co/Ap3XA7WfGb pic.twitter.com/meOW5AoH5Q— Ken (@Ken_FiveSolas) February 2, 2024
No, it doesn't.
I hope that @RonDeSantis and local Florida authorities contact Sunny and her son to investigate for criminal charges. The people who committed this hate crime should be prosecuted! https://t.co/g12EojZhz8— Meredith Dake-O'Connor (@meredithdake) February 2, 2024
Wonder if Sunny would be on board with this?
BREAKING: I fully dismiss Sonny’s lived experience. https://t.co/HSMehVqIKB— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 2, 2024
You're not alone
The fact she chose Florida for this story makes it even funnier. https://t.co/g6twhL4vUG— Brock (@BCJ166) February 2, 2024
Yeah, it does. Big, evil, racist Florida. Or something.
My lived experience is I could count one one hand how many times I’ve heard someone use the n word with any derogatory meaning, and have a few fingers left and being a white dude in multiple midwest states.. shouldn’t I have heard this more? Many “cling to guns and religion” here https://t.co/qpFyX3ZUfy— bob meisterling (@Bob_Meisterling) February 2, 2024
Somehow, this lived experience will also be dismissed by Sunny.
This is so utterly predictable and exhausting. But at least people see it for what it is.
