The View's Sonny Hostin says the US has its own version of Hamas

Doug P.  |  2:15 PM on October 13, 2023
Twitchy

It's a day of the week that ends in a "y" which means something dumb was said on the ABC show "The View" again.

Today the nod for the most ridiculous thing said on that show goes to co-host Sonny Hostin for this doozy:

Just when you think you can't manage to do another facepalm at something said on "The View," somebody comes along and sparks another one. 

You know what's coming next: We're surprised that hasn't happened yet (that we know of).

The Left has compared January 6th to 9/11 so that wouldn't be surprising in the least.

Other than those horrible things, Hostin's comparison is totally valid (cue massive eye roll).

