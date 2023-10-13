The View's Sonny Hostin says the US has its own version of Hamas

It's a day of the week that ends in a "y" which means something dumb was said on the ABC show "The View" again.

Today the nod for the most ridiculous thing said on that show goes to co-host Sonny Hostin for this doozy:

Sunny Hostin: "I think we all know Hamas has been designated a terror organization just like many other terror organizations have this designation, like the Proud Boys here in the United States." pic.twitter.com/BdNXgaWC01 — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) October 13, 2023

Just when you think you can't manage to do another facepalm at something said on "The View," somebody comes along and sparks another one.

American media has fallen… pic.twitter.com/42hiDKRfAo — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) October 13, 2023

You know what's coming next: We're surprised that hasn't happened yet (that we know of).

Sunny Hostin compares Hamas to the Proud Boys. Who will be the first person to compare the Hamas terrorist attacking to January 6th. Left wingers brains are broken: pic.twitter.com/7n5vYqud4U — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 13, 2023

The Left has compared January 6th to 9/11 so that wouldn't be surprising in the least.

Equating the Proud Boys to Hamas is disgusting but I wouldn’t expect anything better from @sunny and #TheView @TheView — Stevo1962 (@stevo1962) October 13, 2023

When did the Proud Boys ever rape women, burn families alive, murder babies and kidnap Holocaust survivors? I must’ve missed that news cycle. https://t.co/IgPRSXo6hs — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) October 13, 2023

Other than those horrible things, Hostin's comparison is totally valid (cue massive eye roll).

