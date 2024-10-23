MSNBC's Panicking About a Very Possible 'Fascist' Trump Win and 'You Can See the Anxiety'

You wouldn't think the Left would be able to take the "Trump will be worse than Hitler" rhetoric to any higher level, but with just 13 days until the election and Harris trailing, they're certainly trying.

The desperation is palpable, and for good reason:

Their closing message is all about Trump and Hitler (all recycled). Can you imagine how alarming their internal polls are? — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 23, 2024

At least the Democrats are committed to recycling -- sort of like when Kamala Harris swipes the written works of others.

Apparently the Dems haven't stopped to consider that the "Trump is Hitler" thing doesn't resonate due to over usage, just like the "threat to democracy" BS.

I bet if the left calls Trump Hitler just one more time the right will all vote Kamala. I’m sure of it. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 23, 2024

They've got him THIS time!

A glance at MSNBC earlier today showed that it seems the lefties at TDS Central are preparing themselves for the worst thing since -- you guess it -- Hitler! Watch:

You can see the anxiety in the eyes of MSNBC guests this morning.



Kamala is losing. They know it. They can’t stop it.



The Trump train is coming. 🚂 🇺🇸

pic.twitter.com/BuvFVuw7BE — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 23, 2024

If Trump does win MSNBC will definitely be must-see TV.

Just when you think they couldn’t possibly be more out of touch, here comes a feelings economy.. — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) October 23, 2024

The bubble lefties are so insulting. "People only feel like prices are higher but they're really not."

Rich lady says you only “feel” like your grocery bill has doubled. Oh good. — James R. Hannibal (@JamesRHannibal) October 23, 2024

You'll also notice they're already setting a "stolen election" narrative for a possible Trump win.

Just 13 days until "total meltdown watch" begins!