MSNBC's Panicking About a Very Possible 'Fascist' Trump Win and 'You Can See the Anxiety'

Doug P.  |  12:05 PM on October 23, 2024
Twitter

You wouldn't think the Left would be able to take the "Trump will be worse than Hitler" rhetoric to any higher level, but with just 13 days until the election and Harris trailing, they're certainly trying. 

The desperation is palpable, and for good reason:

At least the Democrats are committed to recycling -- sort of like when Kamala Harris swipes the written works of others. 

Apparently the Dems haven't stopped to consider that the "Trump is Hitler" thing doesn't resonate due to over usage, just like the "threat to democracy" BS.

They've got him THIS time!

A glance at MSNBC earlier today showed that it seems the lefties at TDS Central are preparing themselves for the worst thing since -- you guess it -- Hitler! Watch:

If Trump does win MSNBC will definitely be must-see TV.

The bubble lefties are so insulting. "People only feel like prices are higher but they're really not."

You'll also notice they're already setting a "stolen election" narrative for a possible Trump win.

Just 13 days until "total meltdown watch" begins!

