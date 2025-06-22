That's Gotta Be Embarrassing: Papa Johns Pizza Knew More About US Action Than...
'Indexes Expected Above 110': Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin Tweets About 'Extreme Heat Watch'

Jacob B. | 3:57 PM on June 22, 2025
AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File

"An extreme heat watch is in effect for much of Virginia this week, with heat indexes expected above 110°," tweets Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Virginia).

The National Weather Service has a blurb on its webpage with part of its title reading, "Dangerous Heat in the Central and Eastern U.S." It goes on with a description.

A significant and dangerous heat wave will expand from the Central U.S. into the Eastern U.S. and linger through much of the work week. Numerous daily record highs and warm lows are likely.

The Weather Service has a page with heat safety tips and resources. "Heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year," the page reads.

Tags:

GLENN YOUNGKIN

