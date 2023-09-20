The View presents the most cringe anti-gun song maybe EVER

As if The View hasn't devolved far enough into absurdity, now they subject their tens of viewers to whatever this nonsense is. Watch, if you think your ears can withstand the onslaught:

The View becomes a platform supremely CRINGY anti-gun rights song:

"eeeeeenouuuuuuugh, eeeeeeenouuuuuugh, eeeeeenouuuuuugh" pic.twitter.com/VXDgnYCFVi — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 20, 2023

Now, these ladies (Natasha Bedingfield and MILCK) can sing, their voices are great, but the cringe here is just too overpowering. The song is titled, 'Your Child My Child', and it is intended to bring awareness to gun violence and mental health issues in America. As if the Democrats would ever let anyone forget about the gun deaths.

.@natashabdnfield and @MILCKMUSIC discuss teaming for their powerful new song to bring awareness to challenges facing communities, from gun violence to mental health, titled 'Your Child My Child.' https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/dNz1wYkdfW — The View (@TheView) September 20, 2023

Never mind the fact that some new 'studies' the Left loves to throw out there now count 18-19-year-old ADULTS as 'children' to dishonestly inflate the number of firearm deaths among children in order to make it appear that guns are the leading cause of death among said kids. Never mind that the National Gang Center has previously stated that gang initiations and involvement begin as early as 13 years old. Never mind that gang violence is the cause of most of America's gun murder rate.

Nah, we'll just ignore all that and focus our sights on law-abiding people! Makes perfect sense!

Be careful where you listen to this. I’ve been getting reports of people being attacked by their cats — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 20, 2023

Please be conscientious of your pets' sensitive ears when playing this song.

When drunk chicks mistake dive bar karaoke for American Idol https://t.co/ON3PLg2IQ5 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 20, 2023

Dana Loesch is a national treasure.

Bout to knock Oliver Anthony off the charts with this absolute banger https://t.co/hxOPHFYRKA — Thatherton (@Thatherton2) September 20, 2023

Move aside, Oliver! The woke women are here, and they're trying harder than ever!

The View is a platform for cringe, period — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 20, 2023

True, but they ARE an excellent source of content for us here at Twitchy LOL

Didn't ABC honor 50 years of hip hop? Any gun references in that genre in the past 40 years?



It's all so boring and predictable. — BeachOso (@BeachOso) September 20, 2023

But ThAt'S DiFfErEnT!!! Leave it to the Left to literally honor music and songs that glorify gun violence, among other unsavory things, while demonizing the average gun owner.

Strongly agree!

EEEEENNNNNNOOOOOUUUUUGGGGHHHH is EEEEENNNNNNOOOOOUUUUGGGGHHH!!

