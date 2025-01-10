'A Miracle Has Happened': James Woods Shares Video From the Aftermath of LA Fires

Actor James Woods, along with thousands of other residents of Los Angeles, has spent this week agonizing over the unimaginable loss from the wildfires.

And then, this happened:

Even in the midst of this blessing, Woods focuses his concern on the losses of the surrounding neighborhood. You can hear the devastation in his voice as he surveys the destruction around him, and his post is a testament to humble gratitude.

OMG I am crying tears of joy and sadness for you and your neighbors. — Jane (@OrthoA) January 10, 2025

It is indeed a bittersweet moment.

Some great news in the middle of so much tragedy 🙏🏼 — Kerry Slone(Stilettos&Shotguns) (@thereal_SnS) January 10, 2025

That is amazing news ♥️🙏🏻 — Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) January 10, 2025

Wonderful news, and very, very much needed.

There are so many well wishes for the Woods family, and we love all the positivity, but we would be remiss if we didn't include this little dig at a certain X user who thought it would be a good idea to celebrate the possibility of his house burning down:

Karen Piper hardest hit pic.twitter.com/n74YRmnB51 — Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) January 10, 2025

This would be an excellent opportunity for Piper to extend the olive branch, and we sincerely hope she takes it.

I knew it! I just had a feeling. https://t.co/buXKr1OHj7 — Renna (@RennaW) January 10, 2025

This writer is not gonna lie, she had the same feeling and is very happy to see that it was right.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Woods family and ALL of those affected by this tragedy.