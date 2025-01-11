Nero Newsom: California Governor ‘Fiddles’ with PR Campaign Against Trump While State Goes Up in Flames

What a Whirl! KTLA Chopper Captures Amazing Video of Rare Fire Tornados...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  4:57 AM on January 11, 2025
AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

You would think Governor Gavin Newsom would be spending every minute of his day battling the deadly and destructive wildfires spreading all over the Los Angeles area. Instead, he’s waging a PR battle against President-Elect Donald Trump. Newsom is pushing the fake narrative that Trump has politicized the wildfires. The reality is that Trump has simply reminded Newsom of all the times he warned the governor exactly what needed to be done to avoid the current devastation. The only politicizing going on is Newsom desperately looking for a scapegoat to salvage his own reputation and presidential aspirations.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats, who are still smarting after failing to get Kamala Harris into the White House, are doing everything they can to shift blame for the wildfires away from true culprits of Newsom, Mayor Karen Bass and their Democrat Party.

You would think California Republicans would take this last poster’s advice, but we have yet to see that materialize.

Many commenters are amazed that Newsom’s incompetence is dwarfing that of former Democrat Governor Jerry Brown.

It looks like there’s a movement to rechristen Gavin Newsom as ‘Nero Newsom.’ This is a callback to the Roman emperor who ‘fiddled’ while Rome burned.

The GOP would be smart to adopt this nickname for Newsom in campaign ads. If Trump starts calling Newsom by this name his political future, like huge swaths of California, will be toast.

