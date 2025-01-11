Nero Newsom: California Governor ‘Fiddles’ with PR Campaign Against Trump While State Goes Up in Flames

You would think Governor Gavin Newsom would be spending every minute of his day battling the deadly and destructive wildfires spreading all over the Los Angeles area. Instead, he’s waging a PR battle against President-Elect Donald Trump. Newsom is pushing the fake narrative that Trump has politicized the wildfires. The reality is that Trump has simply reminded Newsom of all the times he warned the governor exactly what needed to be done to avoid the current devastation. The only politicizing going on is Newsom desperately looking for a scapegoat to salvage his own reputation and presidential aspirations.

While LA burns, Nero Newsom is busy trying to salvage his political future with PR videos attacking Trump for ‘politicizing’ his catastrophic leadership.pic.twitter.com/s6lxPSIUTF — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 11, 2025

Newsom’s focus on PR over real leadership during this disaster shows exactly why his political career is over.



Voters see through the theater. His career is rightfully up in flames — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) January 11, 2025

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats, who are still smarting after failing to get Kamala Harris into the White House, are doing everything they can to shift blame for the wildfires away from true culprits of Newsom, Mayor Karen Bass and their Democrat Party.

The left has been blaming Trump for everything over the last 4 years. Now that Trump is ACTUALLY back in power, the left will REALLY be cooking with bacon grease with accusations like this. 😂 — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) January 11, 2025

Trump warns CA repeatedly about this happening.



It happens.



Democrats: Why is Trump politicizing this? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 11, 2025

It's impossible to make sense of what the left cooks up. This is an opportunity for the California state GOP to rise up and point out the DEI and climate change nonsense that has largely led to this tragic situation. NOW is the time to present the case. — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) January 11, 2025

You would think California Republicans would take this last poster’s advice, but we have yet to see that materialize.

Many commenters are amazed that Newsom’s incompetence is dwarfing that of former Democrat Governor Jerry Brown.

I have been here for over 50 years. I've never seen the leadership as bad as it currently is. No one ever thought it would get worse than Moonbeam Jerry Brown.

We could be the best state In the nation to live if it wasn't for people like Gavin Newsom. — Mike Tacular (@MikeTacular33) January 11, 2025

Radical left supermajorities have wreaked havoc on the state. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 11, 2025

Fraud, greed, incompetence, willful neglect, and socialist policies, when combined together, create death and destruction. — Mike Tacular (@MikeTacular33) January 11, 2025

It looks like there’s a movement to rechristen Gavin Newsom as ‘Nero Newsom.’ This is a callback to the Roman emperor who ‘fiddled’ while Rome burned.

Nero Newsome, courtesy of Grok pic.twitter.com/WVQuTwlUQ5 — DogsoverCats 🦴 (@chunderboolt) January 11, 2025

Totally stealing “Nero Newsom”…. — Toecutta (@Toecutta1) January 11, 2025

GOP needs to put this in campaign ads. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 11, 2025

The GOP would be smart to adopt this nickname for Newsom in campaign ads. If Trump starts calling Newsom by this name his political future, like huge swaths of California, will be toast.