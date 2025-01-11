Nero Newsom: California Governor ‘Fiddles’ with PR Campaign Against Trump While State Goes...
Biden Says He and Kamala Could’ve Beaten Trump as Poll Reveals His Lowest...
‘Journalists’ and Democrats Resort to Tired Playground Antics as They Run Out of...
Protection Racket: Biden Says He’ll Base His Last Pardons on Who Trump is...
Fire Fight: LAFD Chief’s Job Safe for Now after Tense Closed-Door Meeting with...
Where's the Outrage? Biden Gives SoCal a Blank Check While FEMA Leaves North...
Zuckerberg to Rogan: Biden White House Attempted to Stifle Americans’ Free Speech on...
VIP
If Kamala Really Plans to Run for Governor of California ... She's Massively...
LA Police: Not Enough Probable Cause for Arson Suspect Residents Say They Saw...
Don Lemon Gives Man-Crush ‘Silent Treatment’ after Laughing It Up with Orange ‘Hitler’
Newsom Asks Biden to Violate Americans’ Freedom of Speech and Press Rights to...
'A Miracle Has Happened': James Woods Shares Video From the Aftermath of LA...
VIP
The Scales of Justice Cannot Continue Favoring the Left
BAAHAHAHA! Tim Walz Emerges From Hiding to Endorse the Most HILARIOUS Pick for...

What a Whirl! KTLA Chopper Captures Amazing Video of Rare Fire Tornados on Edge of Palisades Blaze

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  4:29 AM on January 11, 2025
AP Photo/Ethan Swope

It’s a weather phenomenon that is both beautiful and terrifying. We’re talking about fire tornados. A KTLA chopper was able to catch amazing footage of two fire tornados on the edge of a blaze in the Palisades area of Los Angeles on Friday night.

Advertisement

Take a look at these two mesmerizing videos. (WATCH)

Many have never witnessed fire tornados. Some commenters were familiar with these rare spinning forces of nature and explain what they are and how they form.

At least one poster wondered if they could be created or made worse by helicopters above the wildfires.

Several commenters were amazed at the whirling flames, and are wondering what’s next for the city.

Recommended

Nero Newsom: California Governor ‘Fiddles’ with PR Campaign Against Trump While State Goes Up in Flames
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Even in destruction there can be things of beauty and wonder. That’s little comfort though for those who simply want relief from days of wildfires that have no end in sight.

Tags: CALIFORNIA FIRE FIREFIGHTERS LOS ANGELES TORNADO TORNADOES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Nero Newsom: California Governor ‘Fiddles’ with PR Campaign Against Trump While State Goes Up in Flames
Warren Squire
Where's the Outrage? Biden Gives SoCal a Blank Check While FEMA Leaves North Carolina Out In the Cold
Eric V.
Biden Says He and Kamala Could’ve Beaten Trump as Poll Reveals His Lowest Approval Numbers to Date
Warren Squire
'A Miracle Has Happened': James Woods Shares Video From the Aftermath of LA Fires
Amy
‘Journalists’ and Democrats Resort to Tired Playground Antics as They Run Out of Ideas to Beat Trump
Warren Squire
Don Lemon Gives Man-Crush ‘Silent Treatment’ after Laughing It Up with Orange ‘Hitler’
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Nero Newsom: California Governor ‘Fiddles’ with PR Campaign Against Trump While State Goes Up in Flames Warren Squire
Advertisement