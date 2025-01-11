What a Whirl! KTLA Chopper Captures Amazing Video of Rare Fire Tornados on Edge of Palisades Blaze

It’s a weather phenomenon that is both beautiful and terrifying. We’re talking about fire tornados. A KTLA chopper was able to catch amazing footage of two fire tornados on the edge of a blaze in the Palisades area of Los Angeles on Friday night.

Take a look at these two mesmerizing videos. (WATCH)

Sky5 was overhead of two #FireTornados along the northern flank of the #PalisadesFire. pic.twitter.com/byBTw0Pexm — KTLA (@KTLA) January 11, 2025

Many have never witnessed fire tornados. Some commenters were familiar with these rare spinning forces of nature and explain what they are and how they form.

Fire tornados are rare and dangerous phenomena where intense heat and wind combine to create rotating columns of flames — Sabeel Ali (@sabeelali22) January 11, 2025

The presence of Sky5 overhead during the PalisadesFire, capturing images of two FireTornados, highlights the intensity and complexity of wildfires. Fire tornados, also known as fire whirls, occur when intense heat and wind create a spinning column of flames and debris. — Noor Ishmal (@NoorIshmal02) January 11, 2025

At least one poster wondered if they could be created or made worse by helicopters above the wildfires.

Do the helicopters not create additional updraft issues? — Gigi (@truthcrimefan) January 11, 2025

Maybe if they were actually one and low to the ground. They're well far away and zoomed in. — AC (@Vandel_Buster) January 11, 2025

Several commenters were amazed at the whirling flames, and are wondering what’s next for the city.

Omg 😳 this is some intense fire activity! Amazing coverage! Stay safe! 🙏 — Christina (@bclady0) January 11, 2025

I was today years old when I learned about fire tornados 😭 — KAY KAY (@kiimberrliii) January 11, 2025

This is an extremely heartbreaking and distressing video. I pray that everything gets better soon. This fire has caused immense damage. — Umair Younis (@iUmairYounis) January 11, 2025

Amazing! I was going to ask how high it went. This is really incredible. 🙏🏻 — the red menace (@erinsearcy) January 11, 2025

*Sigh* What next? Don't answer that. Please don't answer that. — Miles Vorxtor (@MilesVorxtor) January 11, 2025

Even in destruction there can be things of beauty and wonder. That’s little comfort though for those who simply want relief from days of wildfires that have no end in sight.